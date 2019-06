- A man is now in custody for punching an 88-year-old woman outside of an H-E-B in March, authorities say.

On March 8, Mary Rutkowski and her daughter were grocery shopping at the HEB at 5225 Buffalo Speedway.

"I noticed a man I thought had lost a leg," Rutkowski said.

Video shows the moment the elderly woman was punched while walking out a store. In the video, you can see a man in a black shirt come out of nowhere and punch the woman. He then walked away with a wheelchair as she lies injured on the ground.

Police have identified this man as Richard Derwin Howard, 51.

Howard is charged with injuries to an elderly indiviual. He is expected in court July.