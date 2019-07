- A Ridge Point High School teen was killed in a deadly car crash Sunday. Baytown Police said 17-year-old Abraham Ramirez was driving on the feeder of Texas Highway 330 Spur when he struck a curb, flipping his truck over several times.

Investigators said Ramirez was ejected from his truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

His girlfriend of two years, Izzy Fuentes, said Ramirez was on his way to pick up a church member, but never made it.

Ramirez was a defensive lineman for the school's varsity football team.

Fellow teammate and friend, Jacob Adams has designed shirts with the school's white and purple colors, to help honor the teen's legacy. All money raised will go towards helping the Ramirez family.

"When I found out, I immediately started crying in the car," Adams said.

"He was a beast on the field. He always gave 110%. On the front, the shirt says "hashtag fly high 48" because 48 was his jersey number. And his last name and jersey number will be on the back," Adams continued.

Adams described Ramirez as a charismatic, warm, and supportive friend.

"He always made sure everybody was on top of their game. He was never a negative person. He was so uplifting. Always kept a smile on his face, ready to go. He was just one of a kind, you know. You walk into a room and he's the first person you notice. His smile was everything," Adams said.

Principal Leonard Brogan informed parents in a letter about Ramirez's passing on Tuesday.

"Dear Ridge Point High School Parents and Guardians,

It is with great sadness that I am writing to you today after learning that one of our students, Abraham Ramirez, passed away as a result of a car accident. Abraham was a kind person and friend to all. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to Abraham’s family, friends, classmates and his football teammates.

Our administrative team is prepared to assist students who might be struggling. Our counselors are here at our campus to offer counseling and bereavement support services, should your child need to talk to someone. We know that a student’s death can generate a lot of high anxiety and distress in some, and we are here to help in whatever way we can.

If you feel that your child is having difficulty and needs to speak to a counselor in person, please do not hesitate to call the school and let us know. Additionally, we encourage you to take a moment to speak to your child and discuss their feelings to help them work through their grief and concerns. We know this may not be easy, and if you need guidance on how to approach the topic, please contact us and we can connect you to the appropriate resources. The following link may also be a helpful resource as you talk to your child.

https://www.dougy.org/grief-resources/how-to-help-a-grieving-teen/.

We completely understand and know that some students may not feel comfortable reaching out for help in person. That does not mean that help is not available to them. All our students must know that other resources are available. They can call the District’s confidential helpline, TalkLine, at 281-240-8255 (TALK), or text the word SPEAK to 741741 and be immediately connected to a crisis counselor. Both services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can learn more about TalkLine and other mental health resources we have at www.fortbendisd.com/SpeakUp.

If you would like to make a donation to the family you can do so at the following link. https://www.facebook.com/donate/2295427834119023/?fundraiser_source=external_url

As always, thank you for your support and please keep Abraham and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Ramirez's friends are also planning to host a balloon release at Ridge Point High School's football field Saturday, August 3.