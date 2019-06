- The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water north of the Texas City Dike near Texas City, Texas, Friday.

At approximately 3:54 p.m. a man was knocked over from his boat by a passing boat and went under water and has not resurfaced. Dive team is out in the water looking for him near the Texas City Dike.

Sources say that the missing man is Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, who is described as a Caucasian male wearing a grey shirt with no life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the Texas City Police Department after it was reported to them that a male entered the water when the vessel he was on was hit by a large wake. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

This is a developing story.