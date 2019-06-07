< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Kemah Chief of Police goes missing off of Texas City Dike 07 2019 10:07PM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 08:38PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 07 2019 10:07PM CDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 10:45PM CDT data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411479482" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water north of the Texas City Dike near Texas City, Texas, Friday.</p> <p>At approximately 3:54 p.m. a man was knocked over from his boat by a passing boat and went under water and has not resurfaced. Dive team is out in the water looking for him near the Texas City Dike.</p> <p>Sources say that the missing man is Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed, who is described as a Caucasian male wearing a grey shirt with no life jacket.</p> <p>Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the Texas City Police Department after it was reported to them that a male entered the water when the vessel he was on was hit by a large wake. 