The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are searching for two men who they say escaped from the county jail early Tuesday morning by cutting through a fence.

Authorities are searching for 44-year-old Clay Sterling Harvey who was in jail on a charge of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. They are also searching for 28-year-old Chance Marshall Hunt, who was in jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials believe the men escaped between 4 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. A fence on the east side of the jail perimeter was found to be cut open.