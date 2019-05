- Ja'bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio born with no skin, has been receiving treatment in Houston for his unique condition.

Doctors say he is showing improvement, with plans to complete a skin graft next week, after which they will open his eyes.

He has tested negative for Epidermolysis bullosa, or EB as its referred to, a rare genetic skin condition many speculated he had. Doctors aren't sure yet what the diagnosis is, but it is no longer life-threatening.

Ja'bari's mother says he is breathing much better since the recent operation on his neck.

If you're just now hearing about Ja'bari, here's some more information about his journey.