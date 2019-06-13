< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jun 13 2019 09:45PM By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:35PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 13 2019 09:45PM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 10:36PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412606079-412606845" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/tipster_1560483396372_7396596_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412606079" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - An inmate apparently told Houston police where Maleah Davis’s body was days before Quanell X visited Derion Vence in jail and got him to confess.</p><p>Tim Miller, who lead Texas Equusearch to the discovery of Maleah’s body in Arkansas, said he doubts that HPD sat on an alleged tip about the 4-year-old’s whereabouts for several days and did nothing.</p><p>“I talked to Sgt. Holbrook every day. If Sgt. Holbrook had known a couple days prior, he would’ve said hold on we’re kinda looking at something there," he said. “Number one, Derion doesn’t have any credibility. We knew that from the minute this happened by what he tried to convince us with his abduction story. We don’t know who this other inmate is, but a lot of times, these inmates, they just don’t have a lot of credibility neither."</p><p>Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say 50-year-old David Chalfant was convicted of aggravated robbery and was being held in an administrative separation jail cell.</p><p>Vence is charged with tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse.</p><p>The two were apparently just a few jails cells apart. Vence allegedly told Chalfant where he dumped Maleah’s body days before he confessed to Quanell.</p><p>“We could’ve taken 50 people and searched where he said and Maleah wouldn’t have been there. Would we have went up to the next exit? I probably doubt that we would have cause he specifically said, ‘this is where I dropped her off,’” Miller said.</p><p>Miller said Maleah’s remains were ultimately uncovered in Fulton, several miles away from Hope, Arkansas where Vence said he’d dumped his 4-year-old stepdaughter.</p><p>“It wasn’t at the place that Derion said, so if we had flown up there without a mower going over it, and it wouldn’t have been at the exit that he said, then we would’ve thought well this is another Derion story,” Miller said.</p><p>Miller said investigators receive multiple tips every day, especially on high profile cases like this. In a long-awaited reunion, veteran K.T. Robbins, 97, embraced a French woman named Jeanine Ganaye, 92, for the first time in over seven decades. (Photo Courtesy: Video from Forever Young Senior Veterans)" title="LOVE STORY 5 THUMB_1560476615840.jpg-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>‘You never got out of my heart': WWII veteran reunites with long lost love in France 75 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/multi-million-dollar-home-in-the-woodlands-destroyed-by-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/house%20fire_1560480289467.JPG_7395890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="house fire_1560480289467.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Multi-million dollar home in The Woodlands destroyed by fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 