- Houstonians are working across the area to make sure pets and livestock are safe from the storm.

In southwest Houston, a man rescued a litter of five kittens trapped under a flooded home. They are all safe and warm indoors, being cared for.

Dozens of horses have also been rescued at the Cypress Trails Equestrian Center along Cypress Creek.

This herd was stuck along I-10W, where it's underwater, just west of Winnie. Plenty of cattle and vehicles were caught in a flash flood.

Even wild deer are wandering, looking for higher ground to avoid the floods and shelter from the rain.