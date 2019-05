A Houston-based company that owns a truck involved in a deadly crash in Colorado had two trucks taken out of service in the past year.

According to federal records, a March inspection found that one of five trucks owned by Castellano 3 Trucking did not have adequate brake tubing or hoses.

Last August, another Castellano truck was taken out of service for brake problems.

It was last week, when a fiery crash in Colorado killed four people.

The driver, 23-year-old Rogel Aguilera Mederos of Houston, told police that the brakes had failed.

He had his first court appearance on Saturday regarding the multiple vehicular homicide charges. He was driving his semi when he plowed into stopped vehicles, killing at least four people in a fiery crash.

He remains in custody.