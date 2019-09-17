< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/logo-fox-26-houston-kriv-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-day-sprinkle" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 80°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_7661814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking">Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1">Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again">'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/severe-weather-approaches-texas-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/TS%20IMELDA_1568743002479.jpg_7662209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/severe-weather-approaches-texas-coast">Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking">Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1">Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again">'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/severe-weather-approaches-texas-coast">Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/vaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers">Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/international-news/american-cancer-survivor-becomes-first-to-swim-english-channel-4-times-nonstop">American cancer survivor becomes first to swim English Channel 4 times nonstop</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <div id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it"> You're Clicking it</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/howie-mandel-wants-everyone-to-take-cholesterol-to-heart-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Howie_Mandel_wants_everyone_to_take_chol_0_7654061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Howie Mandel wants everyone to take cholesterol 'to heart'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/howie-mandel-wants-everyone-to-take-cholesterol-to-heart-">Howie Mandel wants everyone to take cholesterol 'to heart'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_7661814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking">Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="How to properly use car seats"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats">How to properly use car seats</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/pursuing-purpose-in-midlife"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h11m40s170_1568661124893_7660147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pursuing purpose in midlife"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/pursuing-purpose-in-midlife">Pursuing purpose in midlife</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/back-to-school">Back to School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/i-am-life">I am Life</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/tv-grid">Television Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-faceoff">FOX Faceoff</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3640_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3640"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3640_MOD-AD-KRIV_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428614342'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE_1.5"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_7715_MOD-AD-KRIV_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428614342'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428614342" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428614342" data-article-version="1.0">Houston police officer shot; 1 of 4 suspects is still on the run</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-428614342" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Houston police officer shot; 1 of 4 suspects is still on the run&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd" data-title="Houston police officer shot; 1 of 4 suspects is still on the run" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd" addthis:title="Houston police officer shot; 1 of 4 suspects is still on the run"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428614342.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428614342");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428614342_428757079_163822"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="428757079" data-video-posted-date="Sep 13 2019 09:24PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/HPD_officer_recovering_after_shooting__o_0_7657612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>HPD officer recovering after shooting, one suspect still on the run</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="428733494" data-video-posted-date="Sep 13 2019 05:24PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/HPD_officer_remains_hospitalized__one_su_0_7657136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>HPD officer remains hospitalized, one suspect still on the loose</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="2" data-playlist-id="428642914" data-video-posted-date="Sep 13 2019 06:27AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/HPD_officer_shot_while_chasing_four_susp_1_7655880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>HPD officer shot while chasing four suspect</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="3" data-playlist-id="428617554" data-video-posted-date="Sep 12 2019 11:27PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Officer__one_suspect_shot_in_southeast_H_0_7655643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Officer, one suspect shot in southeast Houston</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428614342_428757079_163822";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428757079","video":"605015","title":"HPD%20officer%20recovering%20after%20shooting%2C%20one%20suspect%20still%20on%20the%20run","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Natasha%20Geigel","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FHPD_officer_recovering_after_shooting__o_0_7657612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FHPD_officer_recovering_after_shooting__one_suspe_605015_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663035860%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbDbj6a3BmgY8HNVb5S7bOe3fIUY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 09:24PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"428733494","video":"604903","title":"HPD%20officer%20remains%20hospitalized%2C%20one%20suspect%20still%20on%20the%20loose","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Natasha%20Geigel","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FHPD_officer_remains_hospitalized__one_su_0_7657136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FHPD_officer_remains_hospitalized__one_suspect_st_604903_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663021457%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjpEyL0K7enwWSpPdtAT6qEhYKC8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 05:24PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"428642914","video":"604672","title":"HPD%20officer%20shot%20while%20chasing%20four%20suspect","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20Reporter%20Denise%20Middleton","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FHPD_officer_shot_while_chasing_four_susp_1_7655880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FHPD_officer_shot_while_chasing_four_suspect_604672_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/morning_news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 06:27AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"428617554","video":"604624","title":"Officer%2C%20one%20suspect%20shot%20in%20southeast%20Houston","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20Ivory%20Hecker","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F12%2FOfficer__one_suspect_shot_in_southeast_H_0_7655643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FOfficer__one_suspect_shot_in_southeast_Houston_604624_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1662956853%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1FRRGBKVIKnEa992ofECQ1SeA3Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd"}},"createDate":"Sep 12 2019 11:27PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428614342_428757079_163822",video:"605015",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/HPD_officer_recovering_after_shooting__o_0_7657612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Natasha%2520Geigel",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/13/HPD_officer_recovering_after_shooting__one_suspe_605015_1800.mp4?Expires=1663035860&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bDbj6a3BmgY8HNVb5S7bOe3fIUY",eventLabel:"Officer%2C%20one%20suspect%20shot%20in%20southeast%20Houston-428757079",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fhouston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 10:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-428614342"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 09:24PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-428614342" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123_7655734_ver1.0_640_360.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123_7655734_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m56s180_1568350702191_7655733_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m56s180_1568350702191.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m43s248_1568350700715_7655732_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m43s248_1568350700715.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/offcier%20shot_1568349139302.JPG_7655816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="offcier shot_1568349139302.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428614342-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123_7655734_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m56s180_1568350702191_7655733_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m56s180_1568350702191.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m43s248_1568350700715_7655732_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m43s248_1568350700715.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/offcier%20shot_1568349139302.JPG_7655816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="offcier shot_1568349139302.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="





















































































































































































































































































































































































<section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>

<div id='_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>

</section>

<script type='text/javascript'>

(function($, A){

var self = fox.ads,

id = '_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',

adSlot;





var renderAd = function(){



googletag.cmd.push(function() {

window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};

googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();

var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,

tabletMaxSize = 1024;

/* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */

var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(

[1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(

[641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(

[0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();

var isValidSize = function( size ){

return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');

};

if(windowWidth < 641) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 768) {

if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else if(windowWidth < 1280) {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}else {

if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){

adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);

}

}

if(adSlot){

adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);

adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');

/* set tag for page level */

adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '428614342');



window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;

fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);

googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();



/*

add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container

or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom

*/

if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0

|| $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {

fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);

}



googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();

googletag.enableServices();

googletag.display(id);





}

});

};

renderAd();

})( jQuery, AUI() );

<\/script>

";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123_7655734_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h56m56s82_1568350710123.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m56s180_1568350702191_7655733_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m56s180_1568350702191.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m43s248_1568350700715_7655732_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-12-23h52m43s248_1568350700715.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/offcier%20shot_1568349139302.JPG_7655816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="offcier shot_1568349139302.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd" data-title="HPD officer shot; 1 suspect still on the run" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd" addthis:title="HPD officer shot; 1 suspect still on the run" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/home/houston-police-officer-shot-in-southeast-houston-hpd";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2026\x20Houston\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428614342" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - A 29-year-old Houston police officer is in stable condition Friday after he was shot while chasing a suspect in a violent crime spree.</p> <p>The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday night and underwent surgery for several hours. Chief Art Acevedo says the officer remains hospitalized and is expected to recover.</p> <p>Chief Acevedo says it is the result of a series of violent acts by four black males throughout southeast Houston late Thursday night.</p> <p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox26houston%2Fvideos%2F758247144607596%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="100%">

It began around 9:56 p.m. at a Valero gas station on the 5800 block of Scott, where the suspects carjacked a 2003 Chevy Tahoe at gunpoint.

The Tahoe was abandoned at 6300 Tierwester because it ran out of gas, the owner of the car had still not pumped it when the suspects stole it. The suspects then ran off on foot.

Meantime, police officers arrived at the second scene on Tierwester Street at 10:02 p.m.

Around 10:10 p.m. a priest says he was approached by four black males at parking lot on the 3600-block of Meriburr Street. They are believed to be the same suspects at the original two scenes.

“This priest has indicated he was on his knees praying for his life when one of the suspects pulled the trigger twice," Chief Acevedo says. "For whatever miraculous reason, the firearm did not discharge."

The men then beat the priest and took his cellphone.

Police say the suspects then approached a woman in an F-150 pickup truck in the 3700 block of Oden Court, knocked on her window with a pistol, robbed her and took her truck.

Authorities say several suspects got out of the vehicle near a shopping center on Tierwester.

In that area, officers saw a male suspect matching the general description.

Around 10:24 p.m. officers start chasing suspects running on foot. One of them was taken into custody.

Minutes later, another suspect was spotted running on Tristan near Scott. An officer gave chase and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

That's when the 29-year-old officer was shot.

One officer has been shot following a scene at Scott at Tristan at 10:35 p.m. The officer has been transported to an area hospital. One suspect is in an unknown condition. This is an active scene avoid the area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2019

Then at least one officer exchanged gunfire with the armed suspect. He was shot and killed.

The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

We have one of our officers who has been shot on the 3900 block of Tristan at Scott. He has been transported to @memorialhermann by @HoustonFire. Please pray for our officer. We also have one suspect down, others in custody and are looking for more. Please stay in hour homes. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 13, 2019

Police say two suspects are in custody and one is still on the loose.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 911. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

false false false

Up Next:

Sponsored Stories: false false false