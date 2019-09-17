It began around 9:56 p.m. at a Valero gas station on the 5800 block of Scott, where the suspects carjacked a 2003 Chevy Tahoe at gunpoint.
The Tahoe was abandoned at 6300 Tierwester because it ran out of gas, the owner of the car had still not pumped it when the suspects stole it. The suspects then ran off on foot.
Meantime, police officers arrived at the second scene on Tierwester Street at 10:02 p.m.
Around 10:10 p.m. a priest says he was approached by four black males at parking lot on the 3600-block of Meriburr Street. They are believed to be the same suspects at the original two scenes.
“This priest has indicated he was on his knees praying for his life when one of the suspects pulled the trigger twice," Chief Acevedo says. "For whatever miraculous reason, the firearm did not discharge."
The men then beat the priest and took his cellphone.
Police say the suspects then approached a woman in an F-150 pickup truck in the 3700 block of Oden Court, knocked on her window with a pistol, robbed her and took her truck.
Authorities say several suspects got out of the vehicle near a shopping center on Tierwester.
In that area, officers saw a male suspect matching the general description.
Around 10:24 p.m. officers start chasing suspects running on foot. One of them was taken into custody.
Minutes later, another suspect was spotted running on Tristan near Scott. An officer gave chase and exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
That's when the 29-year-old officer was shot.
Then at least one officer exchanged gunfire with the armed suspect. He was shot and killed.
The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by the Houston Fire Department.
Police say two suspects are in custody and one is still on the loose.
If you have any information, you are urged to call 911. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Posted Sep 17 2019 07:43AM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 01:55PM CDT
Tropical Storm Imelda has made landfall near Freeport.
NOAA Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that TS Imelda made landfall near Freeport at 1 p.m. Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
According to the National Weather Service , the main impacts remain heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Our coastal counties will also see gusty winds.
Posted May 07 2019 06:20PM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 02:30PM CDT
Galveston ISD has announced it is canceling classes Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Imelda forms off the Texas coast. Officials said in a statement that "the combination of pre-dawn rain and high tide indicate a probable safety issue for students and staff."
There will be no need to make up the student minutes for this event because our calendar provides for this type of closure. There is no cancellation of indoor events of after-school programs for the remainder of Tuesday.
Dickinson ISD has made specific cancellations of athletic events at certain campuses.
Posted May 08 2019 01:01PM CDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 01:18PM CDT
TROPICAL STORM IMELDA has formed off the Texas coast. This will be a flooding threat for Houston. Our coastal counties will also see gusty winds. There is a tropical storm warning in effect until Friday for Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris counties.
A flash flood watch is in effect from 1:00 p.m. September 17 through 1:00 p.m. September 18. This means that conditions are favorable for flooding and some areas could pick up 4-6" of rain.
