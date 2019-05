- One man is facing ten counts of child pornography, and our sources say he is a captain with the Houston Fire Department.

Chief Sam Pena released the following HFD statement:

Ryan Steckler has been relieved of duty and is currently under administrative investigation following an arrest by the Houston police department.

He is currently a captain and has been employed with the Houston Fire Department for 14 years.

Court documents state 36-year-old Ryan William Steckler was arrested at Fire Station 30 in North Houston on Friday. It also says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had been looking into Steckler since last October.

Steckler possessed visual material, namely a digital video, that visually depicts a minor engaging in sexual conduct, namely lewd exhibition of the genitals, according to court documents. Several files were found on a personal hard drive found at his home.

This is a developing story.