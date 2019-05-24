< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/museum-park-residents-complain-about-parking-at-turkey-leg-hut">Museum Park residents complain about parking at Turkey Leg Hut</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/judge-denies-facebook-motion-to-dismiss-lawsuit-from-underage-sex-trafficking-survivor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Judge denies Facebook motion to dismiss lawsuit from underage sex trafficking survivor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/judge-denies-facebook-motion-to-dismiss-lawsuit-from-underage-sex-trafficking-survivor">Judge denies Facebook motion to dismiss lawsuit from underage sex trafficking survivor</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/man-shot-in-car-parked-in-busy-strip-center-parking-lot-in-west-harris-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/shooting_1558752307684_7312746_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man shot in car parked in busy strip center parking lot in west Harris County"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-shot-in-car-parked-in-busy-strip-center-parking-lot-in-west-harris-county">Man shot in car parked in busy strip center parking lot in west Harris County</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/reviving-your-relationship-after-a-sex-drought"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/03/26/holding_hands_generic_01_032619_1553605613832_6941497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Reviving your relationship after a sex drought"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/reviving-your-relationship-after-a-sex-drought">Reviving your relationship after a sex drought</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/museum-park-residents-complain-about-parking-at-turkey-leg-hut">Museum Park residents complain about parking at Turkey Leg Hut</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/judge-denies-facebook-motion-to-dismiss-lawsuit-from-underage-sex-trafficking-survivor">Judge denies Facebook motion to dismiss lawsuit from underage sex trafficking survivor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-shot-in-car-parked-in-busy-strip-center-parking-lot-in-west-harris-county">Man shot in car parked in busy strip center parking lot in west Harris County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/reviving-your-relationship-after-a-sex-drought">Reviving your relationship after a sex drought</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/harrison-ford-says-there-can-only-be-one-indiana-jones-and-its-him">Harrison Ford says there can only be one Indiana Jones, and it's him</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/walmart-cashier-who-walked-9-miles-to-work-gifted-car-after-officer-posted-about-giving-her-ride">Walmart cashier who walked 9 miles to work gifted car after officer posted about Houston Fire Department captain facing ten counts of child pornography, court documents say 24 2019 05:17PM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 24 2019 05:19PM CDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 05:17PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 09:37PM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - One man is facing ten counts of child pornography, and our sources say he is a captain with the Houston Fire Department.

Chief Sam Pena released the following HFD statement: Ryan Steckler has been relieved of duty and is currently under administrative investigation following an arrest by the Houston police department.

He is currently a captain and has been employed with the Houston Fire Department for 14 years.

Court documents state 36-year-old Ryan William Steckler was arrested at Fire Station 30 in North Houston on Friday. It also says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had been looking into Steckler since last October.

Steckler possessed visual material, namely a digital video, that visually depicts a minor engaging in sexual conduct, namely lewd exhibition of the genitals, according to court documents. More Home Stories

Second cell phone found in possible connection to Maleah Davis case
By Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News
Posted May 24 2019 04:26PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 05:17PM CDT
Volunteers looking for Maleah Davis found a second cell phone on Patterson Road in west Houston on Friday, in a wooded area next to Bear Creek Pioneers Park.

Houston police have indicated that a cell phone found in these woods on Friday morning is not connected to the Maleah Davis case. data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Volunteers_searching_for_Maleah_find_sec_0_7311845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Volunteers_searching_for_Maleah_find_sec_0_7311845_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Volunteers_searching_for_Maleah_find_sec_0_7311845_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Volunteers_searching_for_Maleah_find_sec_0_7311845_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/Volunteers_searching_for_Maleah_find_sec_0_7311845_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Second cell phone found in possible connection to Maleah Davis case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 04:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Volunteers looking for Maleah Davis found a second cell phone on Patterson Road in west Houston on Friday, in a wooded area next to Bear Creek Pioneers Park.</p><p>Houston police have indicated that a cell phone found in these woods on Friday morning is not connected to the Maleah Davis case. Hours later on the same roadside, a second cell phone has been found in the ditch. 

The founder of Houston's Unsolved Homicides, John Marsden, stumbled across a second cell phone on Patterson Road while out with a group searching for 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Judge denies Facebook motion to dismiss lawsuit from underage sex trafficking survivor
By Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News
Posted May 24 2019 10:42PM CDT
A state district judge in Houston has denied Facebook's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the attorney of an underage sex trafficking victim.

The victim, referred to only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, was just 12 years old when she was recruited by a pimp on Facebook. She was supposedly "groomed" for more than a year to earn trust, then trafficked as a result of the site's open platform.

Man shot in car parked in busy strip center parking lot in west Harris County
By Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News
Posted May 24 2019 09:47PM CDT
Updated May 24 2019 11:03PM CDT
It was shortly before 6:00 p.m. and the sun was still shinning when a young man was shot to death in his vehicle. It happened in the 15500 block of FM529.

Update photo of shooting suspect. @HCSOTexas Homicide investigators are releasing the following photos of a Hispanic male subject in connection with tonight's murder on Highway 529. Please phone 713-274-9100 if any information. #hounews pic.twitter.com/XEzmmHLMaw

Residents like Janie Ramirez who live in the area were visibly upset over the act of violence. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/judge-denies-facebook-motion-to-dismiss-lawsuit-from-underage-sex-trafficking-survivor" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/08/Facebook_1549690595106_6745017_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Facebook&#x20;logo&#x20;and&#x20;app&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Carl&#x20;Court&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judge denies Facebook motion to dismiss lawsuit from underage sex trafficking survivor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/13/HANDOUT_AmandaEller2_1557757085442_7251642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amanda&#x20;Eller" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Report: Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-shot-in-car-parked-in-busy-strip-center-parking-lot-in-west-harris-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/shooting_1558752307684_7312746_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/shooting_1558752307684_7312746_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/shooting_1558752307684_7312746_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/shooting_1558752307684_7312746_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/shooting_1558752307684_7312746_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man shot in car parked in busy strip center parking lot in west Harris County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/galveston-pd-officer-indicted-by-grand-jury-for-indecency-with-a-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/dionwatson_1558752132026_7312741_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/dionwatson_1558752132026_7312741_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/dionwatson_1558752132026_7312741_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/dionwatson_1558752132026_7312741_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/dionwatson_1558752132026_7312741_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Galveston PD officer Indicted by Grand Jury for indecency with a child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/katy-isd-employee-arrested-charged-with-possession-of-child-pornography" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/bradleybritton_1558751261223_7312702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/bradleybritton_1558751261223_7312702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/bradleybritton_1558751261223_7312702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/bradleybritton_1558751261223_7312702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/24/bradleybritton_1558751261223_7312702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Katy ISD employee arrested, charged with possession of child pornography</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 