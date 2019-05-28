But the walker wasn't just completed, it was free.
“When the family tried to pay us we said no way this one is on us.”
While Logan did go home with this walker made from love, Jeffrey says that he will be getting a real walker after all.
Schlitterbahn is honoring military members and first responders during “American Heroes Week” with free admission.
From May 27 through June 2, active duty and retired military, police, firefighters and EMTs can receive free admission at Schlitterbahn Waterparks.
First responders and military members need to show their military ID or proof of employment at the park entrance to receive a complimentary wristband valid for admission on that day.
"She's very strong, very strong individual. If you look at her, if you look at her performance, you look at what she does, you can tell that she's a strong individual," says soccer coach Kristie McClain.
“She's had somewhat of a personal tribulation this past year, but she's gone through it smiling, working past it and has been very successful this year," says teacher Isabel Williams.
Success in the classroom and a two-sport star to boot – with all that success, Gema Garcia’s leadership skills and courage would be tested. Those tribulations?
A man in Pasco County is behind bars after deputies said he hit his mother in the head with a corn cob.
The incident reportedly happened at a home in Zephyrills around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
According to deputies, Cody Cummins, 27, threw a corn cob at his mother, hitting her in the head. Deputies say the victim was hurt but did not have any physical injuries, according to an arrest report.