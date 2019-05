Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a historically black sorority founded at Howard University in 1920, released a statement saying they will not open membership to transgender women.

Zeta Phi Beta is an international organization founded by five women. According to the sorority’s website, the organization wanted to “affect positive change, chart a course of action for the 1920s and beyond, raise consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members.”