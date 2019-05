- The Houston Police Department has requested the help of Texas Equusearch to find 22 year-old Luis Rangel.

Authorities say Rangel was last seen in the 8600 block of Jensen Drive. His burned vehicle was later found in the 6000 block of Townsan Road in Humble.

According to police, Luis was wearing a plain red shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with green shoelaces and a black Adidas hat.

If you have seen Rangel since his disappearance, know of his whereabouts, or have any information concerning his disappearance; you are urged to call HPD at (832) 394-1840 – or call Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.