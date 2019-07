- On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbot officially signed the controversial "Save Chick-Fil-A" bill into law.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas.



And, had a great lunch.



No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.



Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

The law has sparked debate since San Antonio excluded the popular chicken restaurant from opening locations at two local international airports due to its "legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior" in reference to its public statements and donations to groups opposing same-sex unions.

