<article> <section id="story422753200" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422753200" data-article-version="1.0">Galveston Police Union President defends officers in controversial arrest</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/galveston-police-union-president-defends-officers-in-controversial-arrest" addthis:title="Galveston Police Union President defends officers in controversial arrest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422753200.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422753200");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422753200_422713299_195074"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422753200_422713299_195074";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422713299","video":"592416","title":"Galveston%20Police%20Union%20President%20defends%20officers%20in%20controversial%20arrest","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Maria%20Salazar","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FGalveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FGalveston_Police_Union_President_defends_officer_592416_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659824045%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DLicBzLuB3TyZZlV5I8FVJXXAuf8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fgalveston-police-union-president-defends-officers-in-controversial-arrest"}},"createDate":"Aug 07 2019 05:14PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422753200_422713299_195074",video:"592416",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_0_7579321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Maria%2520Salazar",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Galveston_Police_Union_President_defends_officer_592416_1800.mp4?Expires=1659824045&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=LicBzLuB3TyZZlV5I8FVJXXAuf8",eventLabel:"Galveston%20Police%20Union%20President%20defends%20officers%20in%20controversial%20arrest-422713299",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fgalveston-police-union-president-defends-officers-in-controversial-arrest"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By <a href="mailto:maria.salazar@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/galveston-police-union-president-defends-officers-in-controversial-arrest">Maria Salazar, FOX 26 News</a>
 <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p>
 <p class="videoPostedDate-422753200"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 05:14PM CDT<span></p>
 <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 10:57PM CDT</span></p> no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422753200-422519932" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/06/arrest_1565135236505_7577148_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422753200" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The President of the Galveston Municipal Police Association is speaking out about the <a href="https://www.fox26houston.com/news/422543911-video">controversial image of a black man </a>being led by a rope by two mounted police officers. </p><p>“It is very easy to take a still shot and fill in your own narrative,” said Geoffrey Gainer.</p><p>He says he wants to give people context.</p><p>“It could not be further from some type of a racial prejudice,” Gainer added.</p><p>He says the way they escorted Neely is how the mounted patrols are trained to do.</p><p>“Had they not secured Mr. Neely and he would have wondered off into traffic and gotten hit,” he added. “We’d be in a wrongful death suit because there is a specific way that you transport someone by a mounted officer so that doesn’t happen.”</p><p>He adds the officers are not allowed to get off the horses and the first thing the officers did after Neely was arrested was request a patrol unit.</p><p>“Rather than staying here in a parking lot for a time frame that no one knows maybe [they thought] we need to take him over to where our unit is,” Gainer said.</p><p>Gainer is also coming out in defense of the officers Smith and Brosch.</p><p>"I cannot think of two better officers on the force that have bigger hearts that have done more for the community," he stated.</p><p>Gainer says he trained Officer Smith and has worked with Officer Brosch for four years. He says Brosch is known for this volunteer work with a soup kitchen and shelter for the homeless. </p><p>The Galveston Police Chief has said the department will no longer transport people like they did Mr. Neely.</p><p>"I fully support the Chief reviewing this [policy]," he added. </p><p>However, as for calls for the officers to be disciplined or fired, Gainer disagrees.</p><p>"How do you discipline for not breaking a rule?" he asked.</p><p>FOX 26 did reach out to the attorney and spokesperson for the Neely family multiple times for comment. We have not heard back yet.</p><p>The Texas Municipal Police Association has released a statement about the arrest in They are defending the officers, and no apology was made.</p><p>Read the full statement below:</p> <table role="presentation"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <div> <div> <div> <div> <div> <div> <blockquote><p>Today, Geoff Gainer, President of the Galveston Municipal Police Association (GMPA) released the following statement:</p><p>"During a time when our country is roiled by recent tragic events, it is extremely disappointing to see the state and national media fanning the flames of discord in our community between our police officers and the people we are sworn to protect and serve by upholding the laws instituted by our elected officials.</p><p>Donald Neely was under arrest for criminal trespass. At the time of the arrest, our mounted officers called for a unit to transport him to the jail. Our officers were told no units were available, and they would need to wait for a unit to be released from the jail. Because they were unaware of how long they would be waiting, our officers determined the best action would be to escort Mr. Neely to the mounted unit.</p><p>The technique that our officers utilized to escort Mr. Neely is an accepted practice nationwide. It is race and gender neutral. It is a universal technique meant to protect the individual being escorted, as well as the public. It is so universal in its application that it is the only escort technique that our officers have been trained in.</p><p>In fact, there are no other written guidelines for the transport of a person in custody by mounted patrol.</p><p>Our officers were faced with a difficult choice, as they are every day they do their jobs. With an individual in custody and under arrest, with no motorized units available for assistance, they followed national best practice and department guidelines for safe transport.</p><p>Their job is to promote public safety and enforce our laws. They did this to the best of their ability, followed all training and protocols they had been provided, and maintained their professionalism throughout.</p><p>In short, they did their jobs for the people of Galveston. We believe the Chief said it best during his town hall meeting when he said this was a failure of training and policy. We support the Chief in his review of the policy and procedures and are confident he will make the necessary changes."</p><p>Kevin Lawrence, Executive Director of Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA), added:</p><p>“Contrary to what some have said, these officers did not use poor judgment. They did exactly what they are trained to do.</p><p>The prisoner in this case, Mr. Neeley, publicly stated the officers were 'very nice,' treated him 'very well' and does not take exception to his treatment by the officers.</p><p>This case exemplifies the disconnect the media and general population have with law enforcement. There are no good optics when making an arrest or detaining a suspect. It is the very nature of the job we ask our law enforcement officers to do and very often there are no good options. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tea-report-suggests-replacing-hisd-board-with-state-appointed-panel" title="TEA report suggests replacing HISD board with state-appointed panel" data-articleId="422819252" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>TEA report suggests replacing HISD board with state-appointed panel</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Wallace, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Texas Education Agency is now another step closer to getting rid of Houston ISD's elected school board and turning over control to a state-appointed team.</p><p>The findings of the TEA's six-month investigation into HISD has not been made public, but we obtained a copy. The state's probe accuses some board members of repeated acts of misconduct, including lying to investigators, inappropriate influencing of vender contracts, and violating the Texas Open Meetings Act.</p><p>In the report, some HISD board members did not fair well for last fall's attempt to get rid of interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan and welcome back former superintendent Dr. Abelardo "Abe" Saavedra.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-tour-cites-breathing-problem-" title="Willie Nelson cancels tour dates, cites 'breathing problem'" data-articleId="422825684" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUSTIN, TEXAS - JULY 04: Willie Nelson performs in concert during his 46th annual Willie Nelson&#39;s 4th of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater on July 4, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Willie Nelson cancels tour dates, cites 'breathing problem'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 07:17AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 08:20AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a "breathing problem."</p><p>The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing "I need to have my doctor check out." Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.</p><p>He wrote "I'll be back."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" data-articleId="136787650" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/August_8_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7580936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/August_8_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7580936_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/August_8_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7580936_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/August_8_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7580936_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/August_8_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7580936_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 06:42AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We're stuck in a heat wave that will bring upper 90s each day for the next week. A heat advisory is in effect area-wide until 7 p.m. Thursday with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index between 105 and 110.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App " Follow Me " option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4>
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4>
<!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-license-plates-petition-to-claim-funds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/Your_Legal_Questions___August_8__2019_0_7581091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Your_Legal_Questions___August_8__2019_0_20190808124611"/> </figure> <h3>Your Legal Questions Answered: License plates & petition to claim funds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921_7580815_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tea-report-suggests-replacing-hisd-board-with-state-appointed-panel"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_20190808023707"/> </figure> <h3>TEA report suggests replacing HISD board with state-appointed panel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/ncaa-has-new-rules-for-agents-leaves-some-upset"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/ncaa_1565236373544_7580567_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ncaa_1565236373544.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>NCAA has new rules for agents, leaves some upset</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/houston-area-cooling-centers" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Houston%20cooling%20centers_1559940681875.jpg_7364703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Houston%20cooling%20centers_1559940681875.jpg_7364703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Houston%20cooling%20centers_1559940681875.jpg_7364703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Houston%20cooling%20centers_1559940681875.jpg_7364703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Houston%20cooling%20centers_1559940681875.jpg_7364703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston area cooling centers are open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-tour-cites-breathing-problem-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/GettyImages-1153895491_1565266394312_7580830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="AUSTIN&#x2c;&#x20;TEXAS&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;04&#x3a;&#x20;Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x20;performs&#x20;in&#x20;concert&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;46th&#x20;annual&#x20;Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;4th&#x20;of&#x20;July&#x20;Picnic&#x20;at&#x20;Austin360&#x20;Amphitheater&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gary&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Shock&#x20;Ink&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels tour dates, cites 'breathing problem'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921_7580815_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921_7580815_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921_7580815_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921_7580815_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/08/68352300_2477368635649430_9023400305173200896_n_1565264533921_7580815_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tea-report-suggests-replacing-hisd-board-with-state-appointed-panel" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/TEA_report_suggests_replacing_HISD_board_0_7580084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TEA report suggests replacing HISD board with state-appointed panel</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/ncaa-has-new-rules-for-agents-leaves-some-upset" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/ncaa_1565236373544_7580567_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/ncaa_1565236373544_7580567_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/ncaa_1565236373544_7580567_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/ncaa_1565236373544_7580567_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/07/ncaa_1565236373544_7580567_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NCAA has new rules for agents, leaves some upset</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 