- The Charlo boxing champion twins are from Houston. One twin, Jermell is enjoying a post fight win against Cota this past weekend.

His twin brother Jermall, “the Hitman Charlo, who is older by one minute, is preparing for his homecoming fight on Saturday night at NRG Arena on Showtime in front of the city they were born in.

The WBC made an announcement yesterday to upgrade Jermall’s interim 160 pound Champion title to full WBC middleweight champion, making him a two-time division world champion ..this came after upgrading Canelo to WBC Franchise champion..what does this mean for the undefeated Charlo?

One of their biggest fans and supporters, their mother Terrie Hinton says this will be like a family reunion.