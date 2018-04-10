< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417637639" data-article-version="1.0">Fort Bend ISD, Fort Bend County leaders move forward with historic cemetery agreement</h1>
</header> leaders move forward with historic cemetery agreement" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/fort-bend-isd-fort-bend-county-leaders-move-forward-with-historic-cemetery-agreement" addthis:title="Fort Bend ISD, Fort Bend County leaders move forward with historic cemetery agreement"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417637639.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417637639");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417637639-326188717"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417637639-326188717" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/fort-bend-isd-fort-bend-county-leaders-move-forward-with-historic-cemetery-agreement">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 06:09PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417637639" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - On Tuesday, County Commissioners approved an agreement that will allow the remains of the <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/advocates-ask-for-proper-burial-sites-for-bodies-found-in-sugar-land">95 individuals discovered </a>during FBISD’s construction of the James Reese Career and Technical Center to find a final resting place in a county-owned cemetery.</p> <p>The Commissioner’s action mirrored action by the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approving the same principal terms in June. Archaeologists believe that the remains are those of convicts who were leased by the State to provide convict labor to a local plantation.</p> <p>The agreement provides that FBISD will convey an area of the cemetery for reinterment of the individuals and an additional 10 acres for a memorial park. FBISD will also pay the county $1 million that will go toward future costs associated with reinterment and memorialization.</p> <p>The parties' agreement required passage of legislation that amended existing law to allow the county to take ownership of the cemetery. The bill was passed and became effective in June after it was signed by the Governor. </p> <p>“We are thankful and appreciative of the action taken by county leaders this week,” said FBISD Board President Jason Burdine. “With this action, the Board takes another step in fulfilling its commitment to honor and preserve these individuals, not just as 95 unmarked graves, but as 95 human beings whose stories deserve to be told. We have recognized the importance of this historical discovery, while also delivering an educational facility that will benefit the students of Fort Bend and our community.”</p> <p>In another related development, the Texas Historical Commission, after receiving guidance from the Texas Attorney General, recognized its authority to permit extraction of genetic material from the remains of the 95 individuals for the purposes of future DNA testing. </p> <p>“We are looking forward to the next steps in this discovery, with hope that we will one day know more about who these individuals were,” said Burdine.</p> <p>Fort Bend ISD’s James Reese Career and Technical Center will open in August of 2019. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Home Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Suspect arrested after 18-month-old Dallas boy's body found at landfill</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:46AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p>
<p>The body of a missing Dallas toddler was located Thursday morning in an area landfill after being put in a dumpster by his aunt's boyfriend.</p><p>Video from SKY 4 showed crime scene investigators, specially-trained search dogs and the Dallas County medical examiner at a regional landfill in Rowlett. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_arrested_after_missing_Dallas_toddle_0_7515988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_arrested_after_missing_Dallas_toddle_0_7515988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_arrested_after_missing_Dallas_toddle_0_7515988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_arrested_after_missing_Dallas_toddle_0_7515988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_arrested_after_missing_Dallas_toddle_0_7515988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The body of a missing Dallas toddler was located Thursday morning in an area landfill after police say the aunt’s boyfriend confessed to putting the boy’s body in a dumpster." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested after 18-month-old Dallas boy's body found at landfill</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The body of a missing Dallas toddler was located Thursday morning in an area landfill after being put in a dumpster by his aunt's boyfriend.</p><p>Video from SKY 4 showed crime scene investigators, specially-trained search dogs and the Dallas County medical examiner at a regional landfill in Rowlett. They appeared to be focused on one particular area.</p><p>Dallas Police Department confirmed 18-month-old Cedric Jackson is dead. His body was found in the landfill just after 11 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/national-news/louisiana-braces-for-possible-weekend-hurricane-1" title="Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane" data-articleId="417484677" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_forms_in_the_Gulf_o_0_7514798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_forms_in_the_Gulf_o_0_7514798_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_forms_in_the_Gulf_o_0_7514798_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_forms_in_the_Gulf_o_0_7514798_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/Tropical_Storm_Barry_forms_in_the_Gulf_o_0_7514798_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tropical Storm Barry formed off the coast of Louisiana on Thursday and threatened to blow ashore as a hurricane with relatively weak winds but torrential rains that could test the flood-control improvements made in New Orleans since Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.</p><p>Forecasters said the first hurricane of the Atlantic season could hit the state's swampy southern tip on Friday, with downpours that could go on for hours as the storm pushes inland.</p><p>Plaquemines Parish, at Louisiana's southeastern tip, ordered the mandatory evacuation of as many as 10,000 people. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared an emergency and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles will be positioned all over the state.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/international-news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler" title="Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler" data-articleId="417569805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/Man_allegedly_uses_case_of_beer_as_boost_0_7515506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Canadian man was charged with improperly securing a child when he was found trying to use a case of beer as a booster seat for his toddler." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 22-year-old man in Ontario, Canada, was charged on suspicion of failing to properly secure a toddler by using a case of beer as a booster seat.</p><p>Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, an officer with the Ontario Provincial Police West Region pulled over the driver near the North Perth area.</p><p>The officer then noticed the toddler, who was 2 years old, sitting on a 30-can case of beer in the passenger seat. Authorities believe the driver used the case of a beer as a substitute for a booster seat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/environmental-protection-agency-responds-to-fears-over-unsecured-cypress-superfund-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/epa_1562886648858_7516191_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="epa_1562886648858.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Environmental Protection Agency responds to fears over unsecured Cypress superfund site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-taco-bell-left-doorknob-in-her-nachos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119_1562870094559_7515611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo shows what appears to be a knob in an order of Taco Bell nachos. (Photo credit: Eve Saint via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted out a photo of a case of beer in a passenger seat. (Photo credit: OPP West via Twitter)" title="ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-says-missing-18-month-old-dallas-boy-is-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Amber%20Alert%20graphic_1562877942744.png_7515584_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Amber Alert graphic_1562877942744.png-409650.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Suspect arrested after 18-month-old Dallas boy's body found at landfill</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/10/vlcsnap-02028_1523384806006_5313108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fort Bend ISD, Fort Bend County leaders move forward with historic cemetery agreement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-kidnapping-suspects-who-approached-girls-on-their-way-to-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/11/KTBC%20kidnapping%20suspects%20car_1562859651097.jpg_7515014_ver1.0_1280_720_1562878721400.jpg_7515849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/11/KTBC%20kidnapping%20suspects%20car_1562859651097.jpg_7515014_ver1.0_1280_720_1562878721400.jpg_7515849_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/11/KTBC%20kidnapping%20suspects%20car_1562859651097.jpg_7515014_ver1.0_1280_720_1562878721400.jpg_7515849_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/11/KTBC%20kidnapping%20suspects%20car_1562859651097.jpg_7515014_ver1.0_1280_720_1562878721400.jpg_7515849_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/11/KTBC%20kidnapping%20suspects%20car_1562859651097.jpg_7515014_ver1.0_1280_720_1562878721400.jpg_7515849_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Dark&#x20;gray&#x20;or&#x20;brown&#x20;2007-2013&#x20;GMC&#x20;Sierra&#x20;1500&#x20;quad&#x20;cab&#x20;with&#x20;chrome&#x20;rocker&#x20;panels&#x20;&#x28;chrome&#x20;additions&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;bottom&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;door&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;outside&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;tinted&#x20;windows&#x20;and&#x20;large&#x20;tires&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Austin&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for kidnapping suspects who approached girls on their way to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disney-reportedly-refuses-to-allow-spider-man-engraving-on-tombstone-of-dead-boy-who-loved-superhero" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/11/SWNS_toddler%201_071119_1562876069590.jpg_7515792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Disney&#x20;reportedly&#x20;said&#x20;putting&#x20;Spider-Man&#x20;on&#x20;Ollie&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;grave&#x20;would&#x20;ruin&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;innocence&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;magic&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;characters&#x2e;&#x28;SWNS&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disney reportedly refuses to allow Spider-Man engraving on tombstone of dead boy who loved superhero</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/astros-jake-marisnick-suspended-2-games-after-collision-with-jonathan-lucroy"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros collides with Jonathan Lucroy of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim attempting to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-1160812104_1562866335002"/> </figure> <h3>Astros' Jake Marisnick to appeal suspension for collision with Angels' Jonathan Lucroy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-claims-taco-bell-left-doorknob-in-her-nachos"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="A photo shows what appears to be a knob in an order of Taco Bell nachos. (Photo credit: Eve Saint via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> 