Former Harris Co. prosecutor accused of withholding evidence that sent man to death row By Damali Keith, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 24 2019 04:57PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 24 2019 06:02PM CDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 06:57PM CDT https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/24/former%20pros_1569366315905.JPG_7674205_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430160982" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Did a Harris County prosecutor knowingly withhold evidence, sending a man to death row? Former Assistant District Attorney Dan Rizzo is once again answering that question regarding Alfred Brown, who was ultimately set free after first being convicted of killing a cop.</p><p>It's almost unheard of for a conviction to be overturned for someone found guilty of killing a police officer, but former Prosecutor Dan Rizzo is accused of conduct so egregious a death row inmate was released. </p><p>Now, Rizzo is again answering claims that he failed to hand over evidence in the Alfred Brown case. </p><p>So will his 116-page response be enough to prove what Rizzo has been saying for years? </p><p>"There is no misconduct here. There is no misconduct here," Rizzo's attorney Chris Tritico reiterates. </p><p>Tritico is explaining Rizzo's position to the Texas State Bar in hundreds of pages after a special prosecutor filed a grievance against Rizzo. The complaint claims when Rizzo was prosecuting Alfred Brown in a 2005 double murder trial, Rizzo withheld a phone record that may have proven Brown did not kill Houston Police Officer Charles Clark and clerk Alfredia Jones during a 2003 robbery of a check cashing store. </p><p>"Mr. Rizzo didn't know anything about it," Tritico explains. </p><p>The phone record turned up in an investigators garage more than a decade later. The DA's office filed a complaint against Rizzo after finding an email from the investigator to Rizzo talking about the piece of evidence.</p><p>"To try to justify the fact that a Houston police officer kept a phone record in his garage and somehow throw that on the back of an assistant district attorney is incomprehensible to me," adds Tritico, who also says the phone record in question proves Brown's guilt because the call that Brown says confirms he wasn't near the crime was actually a three-way call that originated near the murders.</p><p>Tritico, who is a FOX 26 legal analyst, says he hopes the state will read the response "and hopefully these people will leave this man alone. It is time to leave him alone. He prosecuted a case on the facts that he had."</p><p>If the state finds wrongdoing, Rizzo, who is retired, could be disbarred, but his attorney says he's fighting it because he doesn't want to tarnish his name after practicing law for 30 years.</p><p>Brown was released from prison after 10 years behind bars in 2015 and was declared innocent earlier this year.</p><p>Special Prosecutor John Raley says "The Dockery land line records were filed with the HPD, according to three witnesses. Rizzo was made fully aware of the records, in writing, and was specifically told they were consistent with Brown's alibi. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/harris-county-deputy-shot-while-conducting-a-traffic-stop" title="HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop" data-articleId="430516504" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Harris_County_Sheriff_s_Deputy_has_died__0_7679020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HCSO deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 01:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 10:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Harris County deputy has passed away after being shot in the line of duty.</p><p>Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal was shot while conducting a traffic stop on Friday afternoon. Robert Solis has been taken into custody and charged with capital murder.</p><p>MORE: Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas' first Sikh deputy</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/remembering-deputy-sandeep-dhiwali-texas-first-sikh-deputy" title="Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas' first Sikh deputy" data-articleId="430546876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Deputy_Sandeep_Dhaliwal_represented_dive_0_7679296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Deputy_Sandeep_Dhaliwal_represented_dive_0_7679296_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Deputy_Sandeep_Dhaliwal_represented_dive_0_7679296_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Deputy_Sandeep_Dhaliwal_represented_dive_0_7679296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/Deputy_Sandeep_Dhaliwal_represented_dive_0_7679296_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Remembering Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, Texas' first Sikh deputy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 10:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, who died in the line of duty after being shot during a traffic stop , was more than just a deputy.</p><p>MORE: Deputy dies after being shot from behind during traffic stop</p><p>Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called him a trailblazer and a leader, who represented the true diversity of our community.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-charged-in-deputy-killing-served-fraction-of-sentence-for-aggravated-assault-with-deadly-weapon" title="Man charged in deputy killing served fraction of sentence for aggravated assault with deadly weapon" data-articleId="430570132" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/solis_1569638299278_7679244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/solis_1569638299278_7679244_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/solis_1569638299278_7679244_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/solis_1569638299278_7679244_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/27/solis_1569638299278_7679244_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged in deputy killing served fraction of sentence for aggravated assault with deadly weapon</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 09:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 27 2019 10:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On February 11, 2002, Houston SWAT officers rescued a young child being held hostage by his own father. </p><p>Robert Solis, now charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting of Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal , was accused of holding his 4-year-old hostage after shooting another man in southwest Houston.</p><p>The little boy was not harmed, but it took the team an hour and a half to talk Solis into surrendering his child.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script 