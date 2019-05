- The Barton Creek Greenbelt and Barton Springs Pool in Austin, Texas, remain closed on Saturday, May 4, following flash flooding in the area on May 3.

Austin Parks and Recreation posted video of the flood waters in Barton Springs Pool on May 4 and warned residents to “be safe,” and stay away from the flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Colorado River:

At Bastrop Affecting Bastrop County

Near Smithville Affecting Bastrop and Fayette Counties

Above La Grange Affecting Fayette County

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

All persons with interests along the river should monitor the latest forecasts, and be prepared to take necessary precautions to protect life and property. River stage forecasts are based on observed rainfall along with predicted rain. If actual rainfall varies from forecast from forecast values, forecast river stages will vary.

Do not drive automobiles through flooded areas. Remember, 18 inches of water or less can carry away most vehicles, including trucks. If you see flood waters or come upon a flooded roadway, remember to turn around and do not drown.

The flood warning continues for the Colorado River At Bastrop.

* At 7:00 AM Sunday the stage was 24.6 feet. Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast...The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by late this morning.

The flood warning continues for the Colorado River Near Smithville. At 7:20 AM Sunday the stage was 22.6 feet, flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast...The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by this evening.

The flood warning continues for the Colorado River Above La Grange. At 7:25 AM Sunday the stage was 24.2 feet, flood stage is 26.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. Forecast rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and continue to rise to near 27.3 feet by after midnight tomorrow. The river will fall below flood stage by tomorrow morning.