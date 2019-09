At about 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, an explosion and fire occurred at the Celanese Clear Lake, Texas acetyls facility in the carbon monoxide unit.

At this time, the fire has been stopped, the incident is under control, and cleanup is underway.

All personnel have been accounted for and no individuals were harmed as a result of the explosion and fire.

This carbon monoxide product is a feedstock used to make acetyls products including acetic acid and vinyl acetate, which are used in common products such as emulsions, paints, and coatings.

The cause of the incident will be investigated.

Celanese’s emergency response plan has been activated, appropriate agencies have been notified, and local fire department and first responder resources had been mobilized and were on the scene.