PASO ROBLES, CA — Sensorio, an immersive new destination located in Paso Robles, California, launches its first phase with an illuminated art installation by internationally acclaimed artist Bruce Munro.

The British-based artist has created his largest site-specific project to date, with the enormous multi-acre walk-through artwork, Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio. Field of Light is a sculptural composition that covers Sensorio’s rolling hills with an array of over 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics, gently illuminating the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing color. Powered by solar, the stunning exhibition is expected to captivate thousands of visitors, inviting them to engage with the countryside through an ethereal light-based, sculptural experience.

Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio will be open to the public May 19, 2019 through January 5, 2020. For more information and for tickets the public may visit SensorioPaso.com.

Smithsonian Magazine has called Munro’s work “stunning,” while The Guardian noted, “This is art you feel, rather than art you view.”

The Huffington Post said, “It can be hard to describe in words the gifts that Munro bestows on the landscape as his work escapes description in either written or photographic form, it is something to be experienced.”

Theoretical physicist/Nobel Laureate Frank Wilczek noted, “I had the uncanny sense that I was walking through my own mind, or at least a good model of it. I’ll never again think about brains, or myself, in quite the same way.”