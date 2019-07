- Authorities say a man shot two of his ex-girlfriend’s family members and then shot himself near Rosenberg on Tuesday.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as the ex-girlfriend’s mother 64-year-old Giona Rivera and Giona’s son 40-year-old Fabian Rivera.

The sheriff's office identified the shooter as 42-year-old Juan DeLeon Jr. He later died at the hospital.

Around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received a call about a shooting that had taken place at Highway 36 and Comanche Blvd, just south of Rosenberg.

Investigators say the ex-girlfriend was riding in a car with a friend when her ex-boyfriend drove towards them while shooting. They were able to get away and seek safety with a deputy working in the area.

Deputies say it is believed that the shooter drove away and went to the home of his ex-girlfriend, where he shot and killed her family members. The man then returned to the location of his ex-girlfriend and shot himself, according to authorities.

The ex-girlfriend expressed her concern for her family, and deputies went to the home and found Giona Rivera and Fabian Rivera deceased.

“This is absolutely heartbreaking for all the family members,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “These families will need prayers and support to help them through this time.”