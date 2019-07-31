The Trump administration is working on a plan that would allow Americans to import lower-priced prescription drugs from Canada, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says.

Azar made his comments on Tuesday during an interview with CNBC, saying he had just gotten off the phone with President Donald Trump discussing the plan.

The two were "working on a plan on how we can import drugs safely and effectively from Canada so the American people get the benefit of the deals that pharma (companies) themselves are striking with other countries," Azar said in the interview.