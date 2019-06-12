< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412371899" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412371899" data-article-version="1.0">Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> wants justice"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412371899.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var <figure class="story-media"> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_412371899_412383820_165106";this.videosJson='[{"id":"412383820","video":"573999","title":"Family%20seeks%20justice%20in%20shooting%20death%20of%20business%20owner","caption":"FOX%2026%20reporter%20Natasha%20Geigel","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FFamily_seeks_justice_in_shooting_death_o_0_7391168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F12%2FFamily_seeks_justice_in_shooting_death_of_busine_573999_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655000418%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DM0yPNiuxTbfZonZ5kYZwCIAFzHI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Ffamily-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice"}},"createDate":"Jun 12 2019 09:20PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_412371899_412383820_165106",video:"573999",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Family_seeks_justice_in_shooting_death_o_0_7391168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Natasha%2520Geigel",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/12/Family_seeks_justice_in_shooting_death_of_busine_573999_1800.mp4?Expires=1655000418&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=M0yPNiuxTbfZonZ5kYZwCIAFzHI",eventLabel:"Family%20seeks%20justice%20in%20shooting%20death%20of%20business%20owner-412383820",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Ffamily-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:natasha.geigel@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-412371899"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:20PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412371899-412384210" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412371899" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Only on FOX 26, the family of a man who ran a food truck and was shot and killed last week is speaking out. They are hoping that someone will come out with information that get his killer off the streets.</p> <p>The family of Enrique Ramirez-Ayala says they were living the American dream. Their food truck was family owned and operated, and helped support family members in Mexico. Now, they are living a nightmare when Enrique was shot and killed in a parking lot last Thursday. His family not wanting their faces shown or their names used since the killers are still out there.</p> <p>Enrique's niece tells us about the night they went to the scene.</p> <p>“Even though we saw him on the floor we still couldn’t believe it. We didn’t think it was him, cause he never had any problems with anyone,“ she said.</p> <p>Ramirez-Ayala was shot and killed last Thursday night. Houston police say he was a victim of a robbery when he was walking to his car.</p> <p>“He was a very good man, very honest, very friendly. I mean, he was the kind of person that would help you if you were in need.“ says his niece.</p> <p>Enrique leaves behind a wife of 25 years and an 11-year-old daughter, all because four men wanted to get some cash.</p> <p>Investigators have identified one of the suspects as 21-year-old Anthony Conway. A young man with a long criminal history, FOX 26 reported Tuesday that Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi was furious with the district attorney’s office that Conway was out on the streets during the time Enrique was killed.</p> <p>Conway was free after only serving six months for shooting someone in the face twice. Enrique’s family is also upset.</p> <p>“I don’t know what kind of justice, or why this district attorney let this guy out for six months! I mean what kind of justice is that?” his niece says.</p> <p>She also says that her family has been destroyed, and hopes that justice will be served.</p> <p>“These people shouldn’t be out there looking for another victim, because that’s what they’re going to do again. They’re going to kill someone else,” she said. </p> <p>Anthony Conway is wanted for capital murder. var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-atf').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412371899'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Help identify suspect in shooting of 1-year-old child in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 01:36PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say an unidentified man who shot a 1-year-old child in Houston last month was wearing a security guard uniform at the time.</p><p>Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the May 1 shooting.</p><p>The baby was shot on South Braeswood Boulevard while in the father’s car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suv-crashes-into-restaurant-in-southeast-houston" title="SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Driver_dies_after_crashing_vehicle_into__0_7390178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SUV crashes into restaurant in southeast Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:29PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man is dead after driving his SUV through a restaurant in Southeast Houston. </p><p>It was at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday when that driver was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and lost control, driving straight through this restaurant, the MG Medi Grill.</p><p>"Nobody would believe that you’d be like saying that there’s a car comes into your building. It’s crazy," says owner Moustafa Ragheb.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-mistaken-for-a-wanted-fugitive-files-lawsuit-against-precinct-4-deputy-constable" title="Man mistaken for a wanted fugitive files lawsuit against Precinct 4 deputy constable" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/Man_mistaken_for_a_wanted_fugitive_files_0_7390229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Damali Keith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man mistaken for a wanted fugitive files lawsuit against Precinct 4 deputy constable</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Damali Keith, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:05PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You may remember the video of a deputy in northeast Harris County asking a man who was at his own home for identification . Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_20190613034646"/> </figure> <h3>Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/death-rates-due-to-suicide-drugs-and-alcohol-skyrocket-in-the-us"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/suicide_1560397661184_7391480_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="suicide_1560397661184.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Death rates due to suicide, drugs, and alcohol skyrocket in the U.S.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/family-of-food-truck-owner-who-was-killed-wants-justice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/foodtruckdriver_1560392555953_7391093_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="foodtruckdriver_1560392555953.png"/> </figure> <h3>Family of food truck owner who was killed wants justice</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 