- Only on FOX 26, the family of a man who ran a food truck and was shot and killed last week is speaking out. They are hoping that someone will come out with information that get his killer off the streets.

The family of Enrique Ramirez-Ayala says they were living the American dream. Their food truck was family owned and operated, and helped support family members in Mexico. Now, they are living a nightmare when Enrique was shot and killed in a parking lot last Thursday. His family not wanting their faces shown or their names used since the killers are still out there.

Enrique's niece tells us about the night they went to the scene.

“Even though we saw him on the floor we still couldn’t believe it. We didn’t think it was him, cause he never had any problems with anyone,“ she said.

Ramirez-Ayala was shot and killed last Thursday night. Houston police say he was a victim of a robbery when he was walking to his car.

“He was a very good man, very honest, very friendly. I mean, he was the kind of person that would help you if you were in need.“ says his niece.

Enrique leaves behind a wife of 25 years and an 11-year-old daughter, all because four men wanted to get some cash.

Investigators have identified one of the suspects as 21-year-old Anthony Conway. A young man with a long criminal history, FOX 26 reported Tuesday that Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi was furious with the district attorney’s office that Conway was out on the streets during the time Enrique was killed.

Conway was free after only serving six months for shooting someone in the face twice. Enrique’s family is also upset.

“I don’t know what kind of justice, or why this district attorney let this guy out for six months! I mean what kind of justice is that?” his niece says.

She also says that her family has been destroyed, and hopes that justice will be served.

“These people shouldn’t be out there looking for another victim, because that’s what they’re going to do again. They’re going to kill someone else,” she said.

Anthony Conway is wanted for capital murder. If you know anything that can help police make an arrest in this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.