- Seems like everyone is talking about the app that makes your face look older, but what are the app's Russian developers really doing with your photos?

FaceApp gives you a glimpse of what you might look like 30 or 40 years from now. It's been downloaded by more than 100 million people. Fun and harmless, right?

But if you read the fine print in the terms of agreement, it says the app makers can basically use your photos - for any reason. And they can do it without your explicit permission or payment.