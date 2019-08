- Who’s ready from some football! Can you believe it’s that time of year again?

Lots of Texans fans were ready to cheer on the home team for their first preseason game at NRG stadium against the Detroit Lions.

People are pumped, and walking around with a positive energy that will hopefully carry the Texans through regular season.

"It brings families together. It’s brings us all together and it’s a great American thing. It’s what we love to do," said one tailgater, Mike Rodman.

"Doesn’t matter if it’s preseason or its regular season. It’s worth it a hundred percent to watch out guys get out there and kick it. They’re amazing!" said Linda Whitson.