Don't delay: Get flood insurance today ahead of hurricane season
By John Dawson, FOX 26 News
Posted May 01 2019 03:59PM CDT
Updated May 01 2019 04:33PM CDT today ahead of hurricane season" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/dont-delay-get-flood-insurance-today-ahead-of-hurricane-season" addthis:title="Don't delay: Get flood insurance today ahead of hurricane season"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-404376155");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-404376155-404376775"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404376155-404376775" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/nfip_flood_lady_room_fs_logo3_1556744441139_7207712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:john.dawson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/dont-delay-get-flood-insurance-today-ahead-of-hurricane-season">John Dawson, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 03:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 04:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404376155" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>AUSTIN, Texas — If you live near the Texas coast and don’t have flood insurance, now is the time to act. There are only 30 days until hurricane season, and most policies take 30 days to become effective. And Houstonians have learned in recent years, hurricanes and tropical storms can create flooding problems for those near bayous and rivers too.</p><p>“I feel it’s important to remind everyone,” says FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson, “that regular homeowners and renters insurance do not cover any damage from flooding.”</p><p>After Hurricane Harvey, about 92,000 Texans received flood insurance payouts, bringing an estimated $8.92 billion for those survivors. Many Texans without flood insurance, however, had to rebuild their lives with personal savings and whatever federal assistance they were eligible to receive.</p><p>“Harvey of course was a tropical cyclone,” explains FOX 26 Meteorologist John Dawson. “And while June 1, the start of hurricane season is a great reminder to buy or renew your flood insurance, floods can happen year-round. Most Houstonians remember the Tax Day Flood in 2016 and the Memorial Day Flood of 2015, those happened outside of hurricane season.”</p><p>Floods are the most common and most costly natural disaster in the United States. A single inch of water in an average home can cause more than $26,000 in damage, and floods have struck all 50 states in the past five years.</p><p>People who rent their home can cover the contents of their dwelling for up to $100,000 in flood damage. People who own their home are eligible for up to $100,000 in contents coverage and $250,000 for the building itself.</p><p>No one should rely on federal disaster assistance to make them whole after a flood. Federal assistance is only available if the president declares a disaster, and even then, assistance is likely to be provided for partial repairs or in the form of a low-interest loan that must be paid back.</p><p>In addition to flood insurance, Texas residents should consider homeowners or renters insurance as well as wind insurance, as each policy type covers different kinds of damage. For more on these insurance types, visit <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__FEMA.pr-2Doptout.com_Tracking.aspx-3FData-3DHHL-253d-253c-2D47A-2526JDG-253c-253a9-253a-2D-253b3-2540-2526SDG-253c90-253a.-26RE-3DMC-26RI-3D3720824-26Preview-3DFalse-26DistributionActionID-3D76755-26Action-3DFollow-2BLink&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=f24F0qFQN6dTjCvrrdd-o0-vFn1mGdabBYbkePR8O5g&m=TM73R_fFUpbQZcDHQtIKV9vc4aiaS5OAhNYkqKnsGJM&s=07Ey0lrGhroQByJ3tCToFBacNVAbDTz_ELxPKnt62K0&e=">https://go.usa.gov/xQ7px</a>.</p><p>The National Flood Insurance Program is only available in communities that participate in NFIP and pass floodplain management regulations to reduce the impact of future weather events. To find out if you’re in an NFIP community, contact your insurance agent or your local floodplain manager.</p><p>If your agent doesn’t sell flood insurance, contact the NFIP Call Center at 800-427-4661 for a referral. For more information, visit <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__FEMA.pr-2Doptout.com_Tracking.aspx-3FData-3DHHL-253d-253c-2D47A-2526JDG-253c-253a9-253a-2D-253b3-2540-2526SDG-253c90-253a.-26RE-3DMC-26RI-3D3720824-26Preview-3DFalse-26DistributionActionID-3D76754-26Action-3DFollow-2BLink&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=f24F0qFQN6dTjCvrrdd-o0-vFn1mGdabBYbkePR8O5g&m=TM73R_fFUpbQZcDHQtIKV9vc4aiaS5OAhNYkqKnsGJM&s=zxg_w7aLGlpsw2hnX4cA1QmmwfHeFmZEg5ehSD32dC0&e=">www.fema.gov/NFIP</a> or <a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__FEMA.pr-2Doptout.com_Tracking.aspx-3FData-3DHHL-253d-253c-2D47A-2526JDG-253c-253a9-253a-2D-253b3-2540-2526SDG-253c90-253a.-26RE-3DMC-26RI-3D3720824-26Preview-3DFalse-26DistributionActionID-3D76753-26Action-3DFollow-2BLink&d=DwMFaQ&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=f24F0qFQN6dTjCvrrdd-o0-vFn1mGdabBYbkePR8O5g&m=TM73R_fFUpbQZcDHQtIKV9vc4aiaS5OAhNYkqKnsGJM&s=DoPmKIEdU5UW_DIa7tshJ1k3MBQZcj0eiJ6Cp6TPBYs&e=">www.FloodSmart.gov</a>.</p> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/traffic/whats-going-down-htown" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>What's going down, H-town?</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/body-found-under-mattress-identified-as-missing-24-year-old-houston-man" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found under mattress identified as missing 24-year-old Houston man</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/joe-jonas-sophie-turner-marry-in-vegas-with-elvis-impersonator-officiating-reports" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe&#x20;Jonas&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Sophie&#x20;Turner&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Vanity&#x20;Fair&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Party&#x20;hosted&#x20;by&#x20;Radhika&#x20;Jones&#x20;at&#x20;Wallis&#x20;Annenberg&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Performing&#x20;Arts&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Beverly&#x20;Hills&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dia&#x20;Dipasupil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in surprise wedding</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/subscription-box-sends-snacks-from-disney-world-each-month" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Instagram&#x2f;boxneybox" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Subscription box sends snacks from Disney World each month</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/colorado-sen-bennet-launches-democratic-presidential-bid-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/02/Michael%20Bennett%20Getty_1556800840285.JPG_7210369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;ART&#x20;Sen&#x2e;&#x20;Michael&#x20;Bennet&#x20;&#x28;D-CO&#x29;&#x20;talks&#x20;with&#x20;reporters&#x20;following&#x20;the&#x20;weekly&#x20;Democratic&#x20;policy&#x20;luncheon&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Capitol&#x20;April&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colorado Sen. 