Four and half years ago Sherry Griggs saw the risk of breakaway barges on the San Jacinto River and raised the alarm.

No one with any power listened.

"I know that sooner or later, I'm afraid, one of them is going to hit that cap and we are going to back to day one as far as what we've been fighting for, of getting this river cleaned up," said Griggs in a 2014 interview with Fox 26. She passed away in December of 2018.

Griggs' dire predication played out last week when a break away barge, heavily loaded with oil, plowed into the Superfund site known as the San Jacinto River Waste Pits which contain 17,000 truckloads of cancer causing, Dioxin contaminated paper mill byproducts.

The EPA is still gauging the damage and whether the collision triggered a significant release of the toxic material.

A 2015 study by the Army Corps of Engineers found a hypothetical barge strike could destabilize the entire toxic dump.

"The grounded barge would shear the armored layer and push armor up the slope during grounding and pull armor down the slope during barge removal, exposing perhaps as much as a thousand square feet of the sediment," said the USACE report.

"There's the potential that when the vessel grounded, it tore back some of the temporary cap that is currently on top of the pits, but there's also the concern that the sides of that site itself would not be able bear the weight of that massive vessel," said Jackie Young, leader of the Texas Health & Environment Alliance and key figure in the EPA's decision to launch a major cleanup of the site.

The barge which slammed into the waste pits was among nine that bust free during Tropical Storm Imelda. Two other vessels struck and badly damaged the nearby I-10 bridge.

Rock Owens with the Harris County Attorneys Office tells Fox 26, if an investigation reveals negligence, those responsible will face a legal reckoning.

"We are very concerned that this waste pit should not constantly be subjected to having this loaded pistol aimed at it," said Owens.

International Paper and a subsidiary of Houston based Waste Management are the "responsible parties" for the Dioxin Waste. The owner of the barge has been identified as The San Jacinto River Fleet LLC.