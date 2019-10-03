< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431209346" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431209346" data-article-version="1.0">Clarence Gibson no longer band director at Texas Southern University</h1>
</header> Southern University students upset over departure of band director</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="431216619" data-video-posted-date="Oct 03 2019 05:39PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/TSU_band_director_Clarence_Gibson_let_go_0_7686476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>TSU band director Clarence Gibson let go</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/home/clarence-gibson-no-longer-band-director-at-texas-southern-university">FOX 26 Houston staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:40PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-431209346"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:13PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:43PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Texas Southern University" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo credit: Texas Southern University</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431209346-431210969" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/gibson_1570139269853_7686526_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Texas Southern University" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo credit: Texas Southern University</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431209346" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Members of Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band are questioning why their head band director, Clarence Gibson, was suddenly asked to resign with no explanation.</p><p>The news comes just days before TSU's homecoming next weekend.</p><p>"We all deserve answers, We all deserve some sort of reasoning why he's no longer here," said former TSU drum major, Giovandre St. Cyr.</p><p>Band members former and current said Gibson served as a mentor and a father-figure to all his students. They said the last several days without him haven't been the same.</p><p>"It feels very different. It feels like mama no longer coming home or dad no longer coming home, It's just the kids at home now and now we gotta make the house stand up," St.Cyr said.</p><p>"Even though this is my last year of marching, it wouldn't feel the same without him being here. Even once I come back as an alum, it wouldn't be the same without him," said TSU base drummer, Gianni Bailey.</p><p>"He just created a rapport with the students to where we can get to know him personally," said adjunct professor and TSU band alum, Brittany Paul.</p><p>To reinstate his position, Paul created a petition that garnered hundreds of signatures within hours. The petition now has nearly 1200 signatures as of Thursday night.</p><p>The petition also suggests the reason why Gibson may no longer have his position at TSU.</p><p>"He was giving a speech to the band about making right choices and he shared a story about his past where he had gotten in trouble, It later had gotten dismissed. But he was using that anecdote to tell the students to make right choices and learn from my mistakes. From what I was told, someone went back to the administration and reported that story to them and that's where we are right now," Paul said.</p><p>In a statement, TSU said, "We were made aware of allegations concerning our interim band director. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since resigned. It is TSU's policy to not comment on personnel matters. TSU is committed to both the privacy and the safety of our students, faculty and staff."</p><p>FOX 26 also spoke to Gibson on the phone. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Home Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Amber_Alert_canceled_for_girl_seen_being_0_7686941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Amber_Alert_canceled_for_girl_seen_being_0_7686941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Amber_Alert_canceled_for_girl_seen_being_0_7686941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Amber_Alert_canceled_for_girl_seen_being_0_7686941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Amber_Alert_canceled_for_girl_seen_being_0_7686941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="According to HPD, a man driving an Impala came forward and told police he had been arguing with his girlfriend, a woman in her early 20s, when he drove her away." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amber Alert canceled for girl seen being forced into car, revealed to be a couple arguing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 12:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Amber Alert has been canceled after police say a report from a witness seeing a man grab an unidentified girl off the street was actually a couple arguing.</p><p>Authorities initially said a wrecker driver saw a man force the girl into a car on Selinsky Road near Martin Luther King Blvd. in southeast Houston just before 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say a second witness confirmed this.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/reported-shooting-at-apartments-near-baylor-university-campus" title="Reported shooting at apartments near Baylor University campus" data-articleId="431212691" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/02/V-BAYLOR%20NCAA%20INVESTIGATION%206A_00.00.00.10_1538481847349.png_6144137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/02/V-BAYLOR%20NCAA%20INVESTIGATION%206A_00.00.00.10_1538481847349.png_6144137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/02/V-BAYLOR%20NCAA%20INVESTIGATION%206A_00.00.00.10_1538481847349.png_6144137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/02/V-BAYLOR%20NCAA%20INVESTIGATION%206A_00.00.00.10_1538481847349.png_6144137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/10/02/V-BAYLOR%20NCAA%20INVESTIGATION%206A_00.00.00.10_1538481847349.png_6144137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reported shooting at apartments near Baylor University campus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Waco PD is reporting a possible shooting at off-campus apartments. Students are instructed to seek shelter away from doors and windows. </p><p>At this time, the university has given the all clear to resume activities as normal.</p><p>BAYLOR ALERT: The Waco Police Department has given the all clear. It is now safe to resume normal activities on campus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-possibly-struck-by-lightning-in-spring-pct-4-deputies-say" title="Man struck by lightning in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say" data-articleId="431231367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_struck_by_lightning_in_Spring__Pct___0_7686937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_struck_by_lightning_in_Spring__Pct___0_7686937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_struck_by_lightning_in_Spring__Pct___0_7686937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_struck_by_lightning_in_Spring__Pct___0_7686937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_struck_by_lightning_in_Spring__Pct___0_7686937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man struck by lightning in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 08:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 11:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are responding after they say a 27-year-old man was struck by lightning in Spring.</p><p>The incident happened in the 16100 block Stuebner Arline near Cypresswood a little after 7:30 p.m.</p><p>According to deputies, the man was outside of a vet clinic and was headed to a local dog park. While walking three dogs, he was struck by lightning and fell to the ground. <strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Members of Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul Marching Band are questioning why their head band director, Clarence Gibson, was suddenly asked to resign with no explanation.</p><p>The news comes just days before TSU's homecoming next weekend.</p><p>"We all deserve answers, We all deserve some sort of reasoning why he's no longer here," said former TSU drum major, Giovandre St. Cyr.</p><p>Band members former and current said Gibson served as a mentor and a father-figure to all his students. They said the last several days without him haven't been the same.</p><p>"It feels very different. It feels like mama no longer coming home or dad no longer coming home, It's just the kids at home now and now we gotta make the house stand up," St.Cyr said.</p><p>"Even though this is my last year of marching, it wouldn't feel the same without him being here. Even once I come back as an alum, it wouldn't be the same without him," said TSU base drummer, Gianni Bailey.</p><p>"He just created a rapport with the students to where we can get to know him personally," said adjunct professor and TSU band alum, Brittany Paul.</p><p>To reinstate his position, Paul created a petition that garnered hundreds of signatures within hours. The petition now has nearly 1200 signatures as of Thursday night.</p><p>The petition also suggests the reason why Gibson may no longer have his position at TSU.</p><p>"He was giving a speech to the band about making right choices and he shared a story about his past where he had gotten in trouble, It later had gotten dismissed. But he was using that anecdote to tell the students to make right choices and learn from my mistakes. From what I was told, someone went back to the administration and reported that story to them and that's where we are right now," Paul said.</p><p>In a statement, TSU said, "We were made aware of allegations concerning our interim band director. He was immediately placed on administrative leave and has since resigned. It is TSU's policy to not comment on personnel matters. TSU is committed to both the privacy and the safety of our students, faculty and staff."</p><p>FOX 26 also spoke to Gibson on the phone. He declined to comment on the matter for now, but said he's currently out of town and is considering legal action.</p><script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script><p>Students are reportedly upset by the loss of their director and have <a href="https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/bring-prof-gibson-back-to-the-ocean?fbclid=IwAR1LhgL1g7zMwHOtaHURSx8pFKzhMJbGFVe5PQ5ZWe96eZyQ8TWVpFsv_M8">created a petition</a> to bring Professor Gibson back to the university that already has about 2,000 signatures.</p> (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="1178814338_1570152631616-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Bed Bath & Beyond increases projected store closures to 60</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-possibly-struck-by-lightning-in-spring-pct-4-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/HCSO_1570150864048_7686903_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Precinct 4" title="HCSO_1570150864048.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Man struck by lightning in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kanye-west-references-chick-fil-a-repeatedly-in-new-song-closed-on-sunday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kanye West is shown in a file photo taken in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)" title="getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Kanye West references Chick-fil-A repeatedly in new song ‘Closed on Sunday'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/donald-neely-subject-of-controversial-galveston-arrest-speaks-out-about-his-experience"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/neely_1570147180619_7686680_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="neely_1570147180619.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>Donald Neely, subject of controversial Galveston arrest, speaks out about his experience</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bed-bath-beyond-increases-projected-store-closures-to-60" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1178814338%20thumb%202_1570152631616.jpg_7686837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1178814338%20thumb%202_1570152631616.jpg_7686837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1178814338%20thumb%202_1570152631616.jpg_7686837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1178814338%20thumb%202_1570152631616.jpg_7686837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/GettyImages-1178814338%20thumb%202_1570152631616.jpg_7686837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Bed&#x20;Bath&#x20;and&#x20;Beyond&#x20;store&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;03&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Daly&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bed Bath & Beyond increases projected store closures to 60</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-possibly-struck-by-lightning-in-spring-pct-4-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/HCSO_1570150864048_7686903_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/HCSO_1570150864048_7686903_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/HCSO_1570150864048_7686903_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/HCSO_1570150864048_7686903_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/HCSO_1570150864048_7686903_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Precinct&#x20;4" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man struck by lightning in Spring, Pct. 4 deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kanye-west-references-chick-fil-a-repeatedly-in-new-song-closed-on-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/03/getty_kanyewestfile_100319_1570147996883_7686687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kanye&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;West&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;taken&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Johnny&#x20;Nunez&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kanye West references Chick-fil-A repeatedly in new song ‘Closed on Sunday'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/donald-neely-subject-of-controversial-galveston-arrest-speaks-out-about-his-experience" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/neely_1570147180619_7686680_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/neely_1570147180619_7686680_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/neely_1570147180619_7686680_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/neely_1570147180619_7686680_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/03/neely_1570147180619_7686680_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Donald Neely, subject of controversial Galveston arrest, speaks out about his experience</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/president-trump-now-urging-china-to-investigate-bidens" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_shares_2016_election_map___Impeach_0_7682937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_shares_2016_election_map___Impeach_0_7682937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_shares_2016_election_map___Impeach_0_7682937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_shares_2016_election_map___Impeach_0_7682937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/Trump_shares_2016_election_map___Impeach_0_7682937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>President Trump now urging China to investigate Biden family</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news">News</a></h4> href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEO Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 