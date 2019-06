- At 2:31 p.m. on Sunday, there were reports of a child taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center after a 4-wheeler and vehicle crash.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that two vehicles possibly ran a stop sign, hitting the child crossing in a four wheeler.

Update on Begonia Ln: still very preliminary, but the striking vehicle may have been following another for unknown reasons, both blew past a stop sign, striking the child that was crossing on 4-wheeler. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 2, 2019

The incident took place on Begonia Lane in Highlands.

This is a developing story.