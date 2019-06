- US Coast Guard confirms that the Galveston County Marine Unit has discovered the body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed.

From the Kemah Police Department:

It is with very heavy hearts that we share this news with you. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies ended the search Sunday morning for Chief Chris Reed, Kemah Chief of Police, after his body was recovered from the water approximately one and a half miles north of the Texas City Dike. in Texas City, Texas.

At 7:54 am a body matching the description of Chief Chris Reed was recovered from the water by a Galveston County Marine Unit boat crew near mile marker 32 on the west end of the Houston Ship Channel.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well the Kemah and law enforcement communities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, Coast Guard SAR Mission coordinator.

Coast Guard search crews covered more than 650 square miles over the course of approximately 40 hours.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station Houston

Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Station Galveston

Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas City Fire Department Marine Unit

Galveston County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit

Galveston Police Department Marine and Dive Unit

Galveston Island Beach Patrol

Nassau Bay Fire Department

Chambers County Marine Unit

Harris County Marine Unit

UTMB Marine Police

Texas EquuSearch

Pasadena Police Department

Pearland Police Department

Webster Fire Department

League City Fire Department

Seabrook Fire Department

Bay City Fire Department

Houston Police Department

HAZMAT Special Services, LLC