News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> href="/web/kriv/you-decide/city-councilman-and-newly-announced-candidate-for-mayor-dwight-boykins-what-s-your-point-">City councilman and newly announced candidate for mayor Dwight Boykins - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/nancy-pelosi-and-president-trump-war-of-words-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/nancy-pelosi-and-president-trump-war-of-words-what-s-your-point-">Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-">Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Mexico takes action to block illegal immigration, tariff increase canceled - What's Your Point?"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-">Mexico takes action to block illegal immigration, tariff increase canceled - What's Your Point?</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/city-councilman-and-newly-announced-candidate-for-mayor-dwight-boykins-what-s-your-point-">City councilman and newly announced candidate for mayor Dwight Boykins - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/nancy-pelosi-and-president-trump-war-of-words-what-s-your-point-">Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-">Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-">Mexico takes action to block illegal immigration, tariff increase canceled - What's Your Point?</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/students-honored-with-posthumous-diplomas-at-santa-fe-graduation">Students honored with posthumous <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411633990" data-article-version="1.0">Body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed found</h1> </header> Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed found"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411633990.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411633990");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411633990-411633965"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411633990-411633965" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:48AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 09:55AM CDT</span></p> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/kemah-chief-of-police-goes-missing-off-the-coast-of-texas-city-dike"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/chrisreed2_1559957855446_7366121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Kemah Chief of Police goes missing off the coast</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - US Coast Guard confirms that the Galveston County Marine Unit has discovered the body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed.</p> <p>From the Kemah Police Department:</p> <p>It is with very heavy hearts that we share this news with you. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.</p> <p>HOUSTON — The Coast Guard, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies ended the search Sunday morning for Chief Chris Reed, Kemah Chief of Police, after his body was recovered from the water approximately one and a half miles north of the Texas City Dike. in Texas City, Texas.<br /> At 7:54 am a body matching the description of Chief Chris Reed was recovered from the water by a Galveston County Marine Unit boat crew near mile marker 32 on the west end of the Houston Ship Channel.<br /> “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Chief Reed, as well the Kemah and law enforcement communities,” said Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon, Coast Guard SAR Mission coordinator.<br /> Coast Guard search crews covered more than 650 square miles over the course of approximately 40 hours.<br /> Involved in the search were:<br /> Coast Guard Air Station Houston<br /> Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi<br /> Coast Guard Station Galveston<br /> Coast Guard Cutter Tiger Shark<br /> Texas Parks and Wildlife Department<br /> Texas Department of Public Safety<br /> Texas City Fire Department Marine Unit<br /> Galveston County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit<br /> Galveston Police Department Marine and Dive Unit<br /> Galveston Island Beach Patrol<br /> Nassau Bay Fire Department<br /> Chambers County Marine Unit<br /> Harris County Marine Unit<br /> UTMB Marine Police<br /> Texas EquuSearch<br /> Pasadena Police Department<br /> Pearland Police Department<br /> Webster Fire Department<br /> League City Fire Department<br /> Seabrook Fire Department<br /> Bay City Fire Department<br /> Houston Police Department<br /> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/home/heat-advisory-for-jackson-matagorda-wharton-and-colorado-counties-noon-to-8-00-pm-sunday" title="Heat Advisory for Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton and Colorado counties noon to 8:00 pm Sunday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/08/11/Heat%20Advisory_1502473635773_3905611_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Heat Advisory for Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton and Colorado counties noon to 8:00 pm Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 06:49AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 06:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Jackson, Matagorda, Wharton and Colorado counties today. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s, coupled with high humidity that will yield peak heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees.</p><p>Take extra precaustions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.</p><p>This heat advisory includes the cities of Bay City, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Edna, El Campo, Ganado, Palacios, Weimer and Wharton.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/students-honored-with-posthumous-diplomas-at-santa-fe-graduation" title="Students honored with posthumous diplomas at Santa Fe graduation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Two_students_honored_with_posthumous_dip_0_7367163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Two_students_honored_with_posthumous_dip_0_7367163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Two_students_honored_with_posthumous_dip_0_7367163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Two_students_honored_with_posthumous_dip_0_7367163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Two_students_honored_with_posthumous_dip_0_7367163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Students honored with posthumous diplomas at Santa Fe graduation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 11:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Proud friends and family of the Santa Fe High School 2019 graduating class crowded into the football stadium. </p><p>Chris Stone, a much loved Santa Fe Football player known for his sense of humor and friendly demeanor, should have been there as well. Instead, his parents Christopher and Rosie Stone accepted his diploma posthumously. </p><p>Chris is remembered by fellow students as a hero who helped block one of the art room closets, allowing others to escape as a gunman tried to enter on May 18th 2018. He once told his mother that if such an incident ever occurred at his school, he would defend his classmates. That is how she wants him to be remembered. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/panic-at-dc-pride-parade-sends-people-running" title="Panic at DC pride parade sends people running" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Mistaken_report_of_shooting_at_DC_Pride__0_7367476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Mistaken_report_of_shooting_at_DC_Pride__0_7367476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Mistaken_report_of_shooting_at_DC_Pride__0_7367476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Mistaken_report_of_shooting_at_DC_Pride__0_7367476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/08/Mistaken_report_of_shooting_at_DC_Pride__0_7367476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Panic at DC pride parade sends people running</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - A panic caused by a mistaken belief that a gun had been fired during a pride parade in Washington, D.C., sent people running through the streets of the nation's capital on Saturday evening, city officials said. Police said some of the people who ran sustained minor injuries and seven were taken to hospitals.</p><p>"As the officers were going to the scene, there was a crowd of people going away from it and some of the individuals in the crowd said there was a man with a gun and that someone had fired a shot," said Guillermo Rivera, a commander with the Metropolitan Police Department.</p><p>The man was taken into custody and is facing a gun possession charge, Rivera said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/city-councilman-and-newly-announced-candidate-for-mayor-dwight-boykins-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hot_Seat_with_Dwight_Boykins_0_7367814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hot_Seat_with_Dwight_Boykins_0_20190609140743"/> </figure> <h3>City councilman and newly announced candidate for mayor Dwight Boykins - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/nancy-pelosi-and-president-trump-war-of-words-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_20190609140512"/> </figure> <h3>Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_20190609135940"/> </figure> <h3>Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_20190609135527"/> </figure> <h3>Mexico takes action to block illegal immigration, tariff increase canceled - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/nancy-pelosi-and-president-trump-war-of-words-what-s-your-point-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Trump_vs_Pelosi_and_Impeachment_0_7367595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nancy Pelosi and President Trump war of words - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/body-of-kemah-police-chief-chris-reed-found" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/chris%20reed_1560091594351.png_7367820_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed found</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/candidate-for-mayor-bill-king-explains-ballot-initiative-end-pay-to-play-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Bill_King_on_Ending_Pay_to_Play_0_7367812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Candidate for mayor, Bill King explains ballot initiative 'end pay-to-play' - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hillary-clinton-mueller-report-shows-obstruction-occurred" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/03/15/hillary-clinton_1458067616444_1008668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Nathania&#x20;Johnson&#x2f;Flickr&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hillary Clinton: Mueller report shows obstruction occurred</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mexico-takes-action-to-block-illegal-immigration-tariff-increase-canceled-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Mexico_Responds_to_Tariff_Threat_0_7367810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexico takes action to block illegal News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/local">Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 