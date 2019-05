- Students and staff in Humble ISD returned to school today without a beloved teacher. They learned she died over the weekend as a result of Friday’s storms.

It was a somber return to the school week for Groves Elementary in Humble. Fourth grade teacher Amy Woodeshick was a young teacher who is said to have spread good old-fashioned love and encouragement. Just the mention of her name and for many, one word comes to mind.

”Optimistic. Everyday coming into school with a smile,” says Groves Elementary Principal Dr. Brian Peters, but Dr. Peters points out "Inspire" is even in the fourth grade Reading and Language Arts teacher's name, her Twitter name that is.

"Miss W Inspire" is what she called herself on Twitter. In fact, a plaque with the word “Inspires” decorated Miss Woodeshick's classroom. Her dad told FOX 26's Damali Keith his daughter often used social media to spread inspiration and share her love of God.

“Amy was very faithful. She was strong in her faith,” adds Dr. Peters.

Friday evening around 8:30 p.m., the 25-year-old educator was driving on Kingwood at Kings Crossing Drive. Storms left a downed tree covering the road and Miss Woodeshick didn't see it in time. Her Jeep Liberty smashed into it, causing her to lose control and sending her SUV careening into the ditch.

”It’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking, to be honest. She was in her first year as a teacher at Groves,” explains Dr. Peters, and she was in her second year as a teacher in Humble ISD.

Woodeshick taught at Humble Middle School last year. She leaves behind her parents, her sister, countless colleagues and students who will miss her beyond words.

”We have received in multiple ways emails, texts, tweets, Facebook posts. I would say hundreds,” says Peters.

All of the support that’s pouring in at Groves Elementary isn’t going unnoticed and it’s making a huge difference.

“It’s heartwarming for all of us to get all of the support and to know we don’t have to go through it alone,” Peters said.

A "Memory Jar" also decorated the young teacher’s classroom. Her dad shared a special memory of his daughter with me. He says teaching was in his daughter's heart for decades. He says as a youngster she even taught Sunday school at church.

“If God created a teacher, He created Amy. Amy was passionate about teaching beyond the walls of her classroom,” says Dr. Peters.

Groves Elementary parents were informed about Miss Woodeshick's passing before school Monday morning. Counselors are at the school for students and staff.

Amy's Dad told FOX 26, "As a parent, I couldn’t be more proud of her. She left an indelible mark."

The family is planning to make donations to the Barbara Bush Foundation in their precious Amy’s memory.