Rapper and Relief Gang founder Trae tha Truth has announced that he, along with Houston DJ Mr. Rogers, is helping those stranded in high-water areas. Those needing assistance can call 281-300-4448.
View this post on Instagram Any lifted Trucks or High water Vehhicles That Want To Assist @reliefgang Contact 2813004448 A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Sep 19, 2019 at 8:13am PDT
Any lifted Trucks or High water Vehhicles That Want To Assist @reliefgang Contact 2813004448
A post shared by traeabn (@traeabn) on Sep 19, 2019 at 8:13am PDT
Posted Sep 19 2019 07:52AM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 04:49PM CDT
Texas Governor Greg Abbot has declared a state of disaster in 13 counties as the remnants of Imelda moves through the state.
A flash flood emergency has been reported for several greater Houston-area counties Thursday.
A state of disaster has been declared in 13 counties as Tropical System Imelda impacts Texas. Learn more about how the state of Texas is responding. https://t.co/iZQjDlHyaA
Posted Sep 19 2019 09:44AM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 05:22PM CDT
The heavy rain pouring over the Houston area has forced George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to stop taking inbound flights.
IAH is now closed and expected to reopen Friday Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. , according to the FAA.
Posted Sep 18 2019 07:47PM CDT
Updated Sep 19 2019 03:15PM CDT
A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for San Jacinto County, Montgomery County, Chambers County Liberty County and Harris County until 5 p.m. Thursday.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Wharton County, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County and Matagorda County until 5 p.m. Thursday.
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Galveston County, Chambers County, Liberty County and Harris County until 4:30 p.m. Thursday.