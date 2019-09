The city of Beaumont is experiencing major flooding amid Imelda. Several people are on social media currently in need of being rescued.

Much of the frontage roads in Beaumont are still underwater. Please stay off the roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/tglmt5XPBM — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) September 19, 2019

CLEVELAND: US59 in Cleveland is closed

Please stay off the roads if possible. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/TVcJWyATlR — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) September 19, 2019

Officials say much of the roads in the city are still under water. Authorities are asking people to stay off the roads as much as possible.

SOUR LAKE: SH105 east of the city limits. Water is still high. Please stay off the road if possible. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/kQlrBWevXd — TxDOT-Beaumont (@TxDOTBeaumont) September 19, 2019

Other cities affected include Port Arthur and Orange. According to TxDOT- Beaumont, Flash Flood Warnings have been issued across much of east and southeast Texas, and will remain in effect until Friday.

Several people in the area are still in need of being rescued. A viewer named Keidra Walker tagged FOX 26 News in pictures on social media, expressing that family members in Beaumont are currently stranded on the highway and are in need of help.

Rapper and Relief Gang founder Trae tha Truth has announced that he, along with Houston DJ Mr. Rogers, is helping those stranded in high-water areas. Those needing assistance can call 281-300-4448.