<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409961287" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409961287" data-article-version="1.0">Ballpark safety in question after 4-year-old hit by foul ball at Astros game</h1> </header> Ballpark safety in question after 4-year-old hit by foul ball at Astros game addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/ballpark-safety-in-question-after-4-year-old-hit-by-foul-ball-at-astros-game" addthis:title="Ballpark safety in question after 4-year-old hit by foul ball at Astros game"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409961287.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409961287");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409961287_409921661_178912"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409961287_409921661_178912";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409921661","video":"569590","title":"Ballpark%20safety%20in%20question%20after%204-year-old%20hit%20by%20foul%20ball%20at%20Astros%20game","caption":"%3Cp%3EFOX%2026%20reporter%20Natasha%20Geigel%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FBallpark_safety_in_question_after_4_year_0_7332443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FBallpark_safety_in_question_after_4_year_old_hit_569590_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653862626%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DETQo2VRy6IepPO4e24N9rEuyv-s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fballpark-safety-in-question-after-4-year-old-hit-by-foul-ball-at-astros-game"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 05:17PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409961287_409921661_178912",video:"569590",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/Ballpark_safety_in_question_after_4_year_0_7332443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"%253Cp%253EFOX%252026%2520reporter%2520Natasha%2520Geigel%253C%252Fp%253E",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/Ballpark_safety_in_question_after_4_year_old_hit_569590_1800.mp4?Expires=1653862626&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ETQo2VRy6IepPO4e24N9rEuyv-s",eventLabel:"Ballpark%20safety%20in%20question%20after%204-year-old%20hit%20by%20foul%20ball%20at%20Astros%20game-409921661",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fhome%2Fballpark-safety-in-question-after-4-year-old-hit-by-foul-ball-at-astros-game"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News Posted May 30 2019 08:56PM CDT Video Posted May 30 2019 05:17PM CDT delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409961287-409960690" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/30/almora_1559267667533_7333505_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409961287" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Terrifying moments gripped the crowd during Wednesday night's Astros game at <a href="x-apple-data-detectors://0" x-apple-data-detectors="true" x-apple-data-detectors-result="0" x-apple-data-detectors-type="misc">Minute Maid Park</a> when <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/child-struck-by-line-drive-at-cubs-astros-game">a foul ball, hit by the Chicago Cubs' center fielder, Albert Almora Jr., struck a young girl.</a></p> <p>Major League Baseball may now look into making some more adjustments to an existing policy to make sure injuries from baseballs going into the stands never happens again.</p> <p>Albert Almora Jr. talks about the moment when he realized what happened.</p> <p>“As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her," he said.</p> <p>In disbelief, he brought his hands to his head and dropped to his knees, overcome with emotions about the little girl he just hit.</p> <p>"The rest was kind of a blur. The rest of that at bat. I finally came to my senses after the next half inning when I went over to the stands," says Almora.</p> <p>He went to speak with a security guard to find out if the girl was alright, but it took a while for the father of two to compose himself, needing to be consoled by his fellow teammates. </p> <p>"God willing, I’ll be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life. Just prayers right now, that’s all I really can control," he said in an emotional post-game interview.</p> <p>Other players from that night expressed their sympathy.</p> <p>"It’s tough to watch, for Almora, for myself, for everyone involved. You never wanna see that happen to anybody," said Astros pitcher Wade Miley. </p> <p>Does Major League Baseball need to install more netting to keep fans safe? </p> <p>"We’ve seen adjustments being made in the last few years and I think anything to protect, protect our game and the people who come out to watch our game and support us is huge," said Collin Mchugh, another Astros pitcher.</p> <p>Major League Baseball issued us a statement saying:<u1:p></u1:p></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“The events at last night’s game were extremely upsetting. We send our best wishes to the child and family involved. Clubs have significantly expanded netting and their inventory of protected seats in recent years. 