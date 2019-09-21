< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Airbnb activates Open Homes program for those impacted by the flood data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429785915-429783890" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/21/airbnbflood_1569101474802_7670048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Sep 21 2019 04:32PM CDT
Updated Sep 21 2019 05:44PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Airbnb's Open Homes program has connected 25,000 people in need of temporary housing with hosts willing to help.

Now, those in southeast Texas and Louisiana impacted by the floods in the aftermath of Imelda can find places to stay. Hosts in the area are opening their homes for free from September 19 to October 11 for the following displaced residents and relief workers deployed to help.

Those in need of a place while helping in relief efforts or whose homes are not habitable due to floods can check for available homes and stay for free.

If you are unaffected by the disaster and have room to spare and would like to help, you can join the Airbnb network to have your home listed as an option for those in need. 