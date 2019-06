The child of an employee of Galveston TexMex restaurant died Saturday after being left in the parent's vehicle for about 5 hours.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., a parent arrived for work at 6316 Stewart Road, Los Lazos restaurant. An approximately 1-year old child was left in the car outside of this address. At around 4:00 p.m., the parent returned to the car and found the child to be unresponsive.

First responders were called and began treating the child and made transport to the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch here in Galveston. The child was pronounced dead at UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital Trauma Center after all avenues of treatment were exhausted.