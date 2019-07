- "It's been hard," said Robert Gollberg.

Gollberg's 70-year-old brother Bernard hasn't left the hospital since he was attacked in his own home on July 17.

His neck was broken.

"Right now he's on a respirator they're trying to wean him off of it," said Gollberg. "Hopefully he will make it through, there's a chance he will be paralyzed."

It was in the middle of the day when a thin African American man about 6'5 knocked on the door in the 200 block of 12th avenue north in Texas City.

"He asked him if he wanted to buy some insurance or something and he said no, and they pushed their way into the house punched him and hit him in the sternum, knocked him to the ground, and hit his head," Gollberg said. "That's when he says he hears his neck break."

The man threw a sheet over Gollberg's head so he couldn't see.

He told police and his brother Robert about the voices he heard. There were as many as four people beating him.

Gollberg says the intruders asked Bernard if he had any guns.

He told them they were locked in a safe and he couldn't remember the combination.

"I think they tried to beat the combination out of him. He said someone kicked him in the head a few times," Gollberg said.

The most the attackers got was $100.

Anyone with any information about the case should call Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477.