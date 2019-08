Monday's protest at the Southwest Key Juvenile Detention Center east of downtown was the second in less than a month.



The group behind both protests is called "Never Again Houston." It's a Jewish activist organization that works with migrants and other allies to hold protests all over the country.



On Monday night, there were dozens of protesters but the protest on July 21 attracted about 150 people and included an act of civil disobedience in which seven protesters blocked the driveway to Southwest Key Detention Center for an hour and 40 minutes.



No protesters were arrested then but police arrested six protesters. Those arrested were sitting in the roadway blocking traffic.



A spokeswoman for the group says they wanted to be arrested to prove a point. They were all charged with impeding traffic.



Those we talked to had no complaints about how police arrested the protesters.



Southwest Key has come under fire for not disclosing any information about the immigrant children in their care.