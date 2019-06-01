< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 51 years ago, AstroWorld opened 51 years ago, AstroWorld opened {"id":"410311171","video":"570268","title":"AstroWorld%20Archived%20Footage","caption":"Fox%2026%20News","createDate":"Jun 01 2019 04:17PM CDT"} 04:17PM AstroWorld Archived Footage By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 01 2019 04:13PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 01 2019 04:17PM CDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 04:17PM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - On June 1, 1968, AstroWorld opened in Houston, and was a hot spot for Houstonians for the next 37 years. Declining attendance, skyrocketing land value due to its prime location, and Six Flags' climbing debt are all cited as combined reasons for the park's shutdown.</p> <p>In its decades of impact on local families, AstroWorld left its mark on the community. Here are some facts about the treasured amusement park.</p> <ol> <li>One of the park's most popular rides, Greezed Lightnin', saw its one millionth ride on October 15, 2005, just days before the park closed down. </li> <li>AstroWorld merchandise goes for up to $5000 on eBay. Vintage posters sell for serious cash, and even gift shop plastic bags fetch a pretty penny. </li> <li>To combat Houston heat, AstroWorld boasted the most extensive outdoor air conditioning system of its time, using 2,000 tons of <a href="https://tshaonline.org/handbook/online/articles/cmarp">air-conditioning</a> cooled shade areas on opening day. It helped keep park-goers cool while waiting in lines, eating at restaurants, and gift shopping, and the system was designed to blend into other park decor. </li> <li>Flooding was a Houston concern n 1968 just as it is today. 600,000 cubic yards of dirt were dumped on the park's building site to raise the elevation and the make the swampy earth more secure. </li> <li>In the novel Jurassic Park, AstroWorld is briefly featured along with Walt Disney World and Magic Mountain as park engineer John "Ray" Arnold talks about all of his work in the technological world.</li> <li>Parking at AstroWorld cost only 50 cents. Admission was $4.50 for adults and $3.50 for children, and included access to every ride in the park, up to 50 rides. </li> <li>AstroWorld rides caused a handful of injuries to Houstonians. The most severe accident killed an employee in 1997 when a test run of a coaster happened while he was performing maintenance work on the track.</li> <li>Estimates for the park’s real estate value climbed up to $150 million, but the land was ultimately sold for only $77 million.</li> <li>Most of the coasters were relocated, some going to parks as far as California, New York, and Canada, but the famous Texas Cyclone was demolished on site.The pedestrian bridge is all that's left of the former Houston landmark. The land that the park sat on still sits empty, and has been used as overflow parking for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. More Home Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Maleah_s_mom__breaks_silence_after_daugh_0_7342420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Maleah_s_mom__breaks_silence_after_daugh_0_7342420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Maleah_s_mom__breaks_silence_after_daugh_0_7342420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Maleah_s_mom__breaks_silence_after_daugh_0_7342420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Maleah_s_mom__breaks_silence_after_daugh_0_7342420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bag with human remains found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 03:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Arkansas have found a bag with human remains in their search for Maleah Davis' body.</p><p>Hempstead County Sheriff says a road side crew found a black garbage bag "emitting a foul odor" a few days ago. But left it alone, because dead animals are often dumped into ditches.</p><p>On Friday, a litter and mowing crew that was mowing the interstates and the exits apparently mowed over the bag, spreading the remains in the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/derion-vence-confesses-maleah-davis-is-dead-tells-quanell-her-body-is-in-arkansas" title="Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/31/Quanell_X__Derion_Vence_confessed_Maleah_0_7335927_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Derion Vence confesses Maleah Davis is dead, tells Quanell her body is in Arkansas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 08:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Derion Vence has confessed that four-year-old Maleah Davis is dead, according to Quanell X.</p><p>Vence, a person of interest in Maleah's disappearance and her mother's ex-fiance, made the confession to Quanell from jail Friday morning.</p><p>LATEST: Bag with human remains of child found in Maleah Davis search in Arkansas</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/timeline-of-events-in-maleah-davis-case" title="Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/12/maleah%20beach%20b%20lur_1557712464974.jpg_7250881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timeline of events in Maleah Davis case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 01:01PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 10:54AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Maleah Davis, 4, was reported missing from Houston on May 4. Police have said that they do not believe she is still alive. More Stories News
Gulf Coast Weather
Morning News
Sports Scoop
About Us Streaming Video
Contests
Your Money
My20 Vision
Healthworks
Follow FOX 26 Houston Contact Us
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision
On-Air Team FOX 26 News App
FOX 26 Weather App Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
KRIV FCC Public File
KTXH FCC Public File
EEOC Public File (KRIV)
EEOC Public File (KTXH)
About Us
Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision
Contact Us © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 