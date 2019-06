Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley have been chosen to start the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, Major League Baseball has announced.

This will be the second time in franchise history that the Astros will have three position players start the All-Star Game. This also occurred in 2017, when second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder George Springer all started the All-Star Game in the American League’s 2-1 win over the National League.

Bregman, Springer and Brantley were voted into the All-Star Game as starters by the fans as part of the newly-created “Starters Election”, a 28-hour online voting period that featured three finalists at each position (and the top nine outfielders).