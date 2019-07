HOUSTON (FOX 26) — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in a car in northeast Houston.

The gunshots were fired following a verbal altercation on City View Place near Benmar Drive at around 2:34 a.m. Friday.

The child's mother initially brought the girl to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest. Life Flight medical helicopter transferred the child, who was in critical condition, to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.