SPRING, Texas (FOX 26) — A 2-year-old boy has been shot to death and two men were wounded in what Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies describe as an apparent home invasion robbery at an apartment complex in the Spring area. The suspects in the shooting have not been found.

Deputies and Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds at the Trailing Vine Apartments on Trailing Vine Road near Stepinwolf Lane in north Harris County at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The boy was pronounced dead while his father was taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center in critical condition. He was shot multiple times.

Investigators in Spring this morning where a 2 year old was killed and his father and father's friend were also shot in what's believed to have been a home invasion robbery @FOX26Houston pic.twitter.com/okbJOzDtH3 — Deneige Broom (@DeneigeFOX26) July 3, 2019

Another man who was shot in the leg was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The mother of the 2-year-old boy was inside the apartment unit when she was attacked by the suspects after the shooting.

Police say one of the suspects wore a black Nike jacket with gold lettering, a black cap, and black pants. The second suspect was wearing a red cap and a gray shirt.