The Texas Rangers are investigating a man’s controversial arrest by two white officers on horseback.
Pictures and videos of the arrest , which happened Saturday, have since been making its rounds across the internet, sparking a debate about Galveston Police Department’s practices.
Cell phone video shows Donald Neely, 43, in handcuffs that appear to be tied to a rope while he was led by the officers with what appears to be a bag on his head. Police told FOX 26 it is a welding mask that belongs to Neely.