- To call Thursday afternoon's police scene on I-10 east near the John Ralston Holland Avenue exit highly unusual would be an understatement.

Assistant Chief William Dobbins said he can't recall ever seeing a crime quite like this one. The call came into HPD five minutes before 6 p.m. as a major accident. But it was much more.

Both vehicles were traveling east on the East Freeway. Police say a driver intentionally hit another car causing it to spin out. That driver, police say, and his passenger got out of their vehicle and approached the car they hit.

The driver armed with a long barrel gun fired multiple shots at the two men in the car he hit killing them both.

The gunman and his passenger took off and remain on the run. Police say they found narcotics in the car belonging to the two men who were murdered.

Due to the police investigation a portion on the East Freeway was closed for several hours.

Houston police want to hear from drivers who may have witnessed the deadly run in. It happened at the height of rush hour so many drivers may have at least witnessed a portion of the mayhem.