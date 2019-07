- Two more people have admitted to being a part of a fake marriage scam to help people get green cards illegally.

Almost 100 people have been charged in the scheme that allegedly provided fake rings and fake wedding albums for several Vietnamese immigrants hoping to gain legal status in America.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old Ashley Yen Nguyen ran the fake marriage business out of her Houston home, charged up to $70,000 per immigrant for her services.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Nguyen paired some new arrivals from Vietnam with people linked to Houston street gangs.