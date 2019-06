- You may have heard about the recent 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee having eight winners. But did you know that the 17-year-old who coached three of those winners is from the Houston area?

Grace Walters of Magnolia competed in her first spelling bee in the 3rd grade and began coaching after she aged out in 2015. She coached last year's spelling bee winner, and this year she coached three of the eight winners.

Grace recently graduated as valedictorian from Covenant Christian School and will attend Georgetown University in the fall to study Linguistics.