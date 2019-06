- The search is on the suspects who fired into a home in Channelview killing an 11-year-old boy while he was sleeping.

"To the ones that did this, they are cowards. We’re going to go after them and it’s best that they just call and turn themselves in," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects fired more than a dozen times — hitting the home in the 15000 of North Brentwood Drive.

The victim was sleeping in a room with several other children. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez says the family had only lived in the house for 2 months. He says there had been issues with criminal activity with the previous residents.

"So, we don’t know if they were the intended targets here today, at just random, we don’t know. That’s what we’re trying to figure out," he explained.

Gonzalez made an all to familiar plea for the violence to stop.

"This is senseless. This is sad. This is tragic and on a day where we are honoring a remembering Maleah Davis, it’s sad that we’re losing or we lost another child," he concluded.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is working to get a description of suspects and car. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.