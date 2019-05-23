To honor and remember the many fallen U.S. service members who died while on active duty, the National Cemetery Administration will host Memorial Day ceremonies in VA national cemeteries across the country with assistance from local communities.

The VA has listed 122 ceremonies set to occur on May 27 across most states, though there are not VA cemeteries in all 50 states. Date, time and location are noted for each ceremony, as well as contact information for each specific VA cemetery. Ceremony dates and times are subject to change, so the VA has urged those wishing to attend to contact their local VA cemetery to confirm details.

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday that falls on the final Monday of May each year, first enacted after the American Civil War.