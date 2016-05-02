< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dark Secrets: Social media and its grip 13 2019 07:36PM By Denise Middleton, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 13 2019 07:38PM CDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 07:36PM CDT </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428748306" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Social media helps us keep up with the latest trends, and build connectivity and a network of friends. Whether it's Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, or Twitter, teens especially are posting at all hours of the day. For some, these same social media platforms may do more harm than good. </p> <p>"My everyday life usually consists of me worrying about what other people think of me," says Marissa.</p> <p>With pressure to get likes and feel accepted by their peers, teens often try to create the perfect image of themselves. When that doesn't work, their self-esteem is shattered.</p> <p>"It makes me feel bad about myself, but I just have to move on. If I get too held up on it people think I'm obsessive and say it's no big deal," says Marissa.</p> <p>Experts like Wykisha Mckinney with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, say the affects from social media on their mental health can be detrimental.</p> <p>"Cyberbullying is a big issue and it has been an issue for many years, and it's a big contributor and factor to youth suicide and so social media only feeds that," says Wykisha.</p> <p>A new Pew Research Center study shows 95% of teens now report they have a smartphone or access to one. Their online activity has nearly doubled in just a few years with 45% of teens now saying they are online on a near-constant basis.</p> <p>It's why Bob Sanborn, President and CEO of Children at Risk, says parents should be monitoring their child's social media accounts.</p> <p>"Too many times parents thinks it's like a diary and don't want to intrude, nothing could be further from the truth. You need to intrude on the social media presence of your child. You need to know what's going on. You read their texts what they're doing online," says Bob Sanborn.</p> <p>Often, families are unaware of their teen's true thoughts and feelings.</p> <p>Cheryl Duncan says she had no idea her daughter was posting online about taking her own life.</p> <p>"There was a pain that I think we'll never know because she never would tell me," says Cheryl.</p> <p>Her daughter Ashley, hid her feelings from her parents, but not social media.</p> <p>"They had cyber bullying sometimes on Facebook, had Facebook wars, and she would get sad,” says Cheryl.</p> <p>Ashley's final post was a picture of a weapon with the caption "I finally got a gun."</p> <p>The pain from her death is something Cheryl hopes no parent will ever have to go through.</p> <p>"You need to talk with your children, follow their social media and get them to really try to find out what is the pain, what's making you feel the way you are,” says Cheryl.</p> <p>And the pain they're feeling only worsens once they leave and go to college.</p> <p>St. Thomas University counselor, Dr. Rose Signorello says many students face the same daily struggles of trying to portray a near perfect image online. </p> <p>"That really can influence they're sense of self-esteem, self-worth, am I good enough, those kinds of things are associated with anxiety and depression,” says Dr. Signorello.</p> <p>Over the past 10 years, the number of adolescents and young adults struggling with emotional distress, depression and suicidal thoughts has gone up significantly.</p> <p>A survey from the Association for University and College Counseling reports almost 60 percent of clients deal with anxiety, while more than 45 percent are battling stress or depression.</p> <p>"They're getting so involved in their social network that it's really detrimental to them handling their everyday responsibilities and functioning," says Dr. Signorello.</p> <p>While many are encouraged to take a break from social media, turn off notifications, control apps or More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to help during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carolina Sanchez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.</p><p>There are many things people can do to get involved, and the reasons are so important.</p><p>Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/general-mills-issues-nationwide-recall-for-gold-medal-flour-due-to-e-coli-risk" title="General Mills issues nationwide recall for Gold Medal flour due to E. Coli risk" data-articleId="429154543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>General Mills issues nationwide recall for Gold Medal flour due to E. Coli risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 Philadelphia </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:40AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>General Mills has issued a nationwide recall over five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour due to the risk of a potentially deadly form of E. coli, the company and U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced .</p><p>The voluntary recall, issued Monday, affects bags of flour with a better if used by date of Sept. 6, 2020.</p><p>The package UPC for the recalled product is: 016000 196100.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/vaping-death-reported-in-central-california-hours-after-governor-addresses-dangers" title="Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers" data-articleId="429165297" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Vaping_death_reported_in_central_Califor_0_7661669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Public health officials said a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes, and they warned anyone who is vaping, or thinking about it, should know that there are serious potential risks. Cristina Rendon" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vaping death reported in central California, hours after governor addresses dangers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 07:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 07:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Public health officials said a central California resident has died from complications related to the use of e-cigarettes, and they warned anyone who is vaping, or thinking about it, should know that there are serious potential risks.</p><p>The announcement Monday by the Tulare County Public Health and Human Services Agency comes hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to spend $20 million on raising awareness about the dangers of vaping nicotine and cannabis. This is the second person to die in California from an illness related to e-cigarettes - the first was reported in Los Angeles County on Sept. 6.</p><p>To date, the Tulare County death is the 7th person to die in this manner, health officials said, following the death of a Kansas resident last week. Health officials in Indiana, Illinois, Oregon and Minnesota have also reported fatalities from sudden-onset illnesses that officials linked to vaping.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-mental-illness-treatment-bills-permit-parking"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_7661814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Your_Legal_Questions___Sept__17__2019_0_20190917151855"/> </figure> <h3>Your Legal Questions Answered: Mental illness treatment bills & permit parking</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="84733466_1568731129916-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Trebek, winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award, poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75 Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/D9B918ADFF2D4C4E83123B559971C98D_1568735466989_7662008_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Kendall&#x20;Caver&#x20;-&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Husband supports wife through labor with encouraging words: ‘You'll be the most amazing mother'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/two-texas-city-isd-schools-releasing-early-due-to-water-main-break" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/Texas_City_ISD_to_annex_La_Marque_ISD_0_563373_ver1.0_2560_1440_1568732536775_7661903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two Texas City ISD schools releasing early due to water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Journalist&#x20;Cokie&#x20;Roberts&#x20;appears&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Press&#x20;Foundation&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;26th&#x20;annual&#x20;awards&#x20;dinner&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Brendan&#x20;Hoffman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/general-mills-issues-nationwide-recall-for-gold-medal-flour-due-to-e-coli-risk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/17/gold-medal-recall-sept-2019_1568730118389_7661700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>General Mills issues nationwide recall for Gold Medal flour due to E. Coli risk</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Trebek&#x2c;&#x20;winner&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Outstanding&#x20;Game&#x20;Show&#x20;Host&#x20;award&#x2c;&#x20;poses&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;46th&#x20;Annual&#x20;Daytime&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x20;-&#x20;Press&#x20;Room&#x20;at&#x20;Pasadena&#x20;Civic&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;05&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Pasadena&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Crotty&#x2f;Patrick&#x20;McMullan&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 