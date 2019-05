“You know, it's about 200 athletes now in Katy Wolf Pack,” says coach Bob Lovell. “It takes literally a village to get everybody moving in the right direction but it works and we enjoy it immensely.”

This group of Special Olympic athletes and coaches from Katy compete at the state tournament every year around this time. This is their 20th year anniversary. Specialties of this group include basketball and cheer.

“We're taking five basketball teams. We've got nine cheerleaders going with us,” says coach Don Wolf. “We started the season in December. So we have a league, a six-week league. We had teams and play. We had an area tournament. Now, this sets us up for the state games."