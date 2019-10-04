< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ask Mary Jo: Outside influences on relationship & approving of daughter's boyfriend addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend" addthis:title="Ask Mary Jo: Outside influences on relationship & approving of daughter's boyfriend"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431317391.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431317391");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431317391_431316725_179203"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431317391_431316725_179203";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431316725","video":"611882","title":"Ask%20Mary%20Jo%20-%20Oct.%203%2C%202019","caption":"Psychotherapist%20Mary%20Jo%20Rapini%20answers%20viewers%27%20questions.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F04%2FAsk_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F04%2FAsk_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_611882_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664825968%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjEuyVPX-36pX4INSRS4QQNDLvgE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/mary_jo_rapini&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmary-jo-rapini%2Fask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend"}},"createDate":"Oct 04 2019 02:39PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431317391_431316725_179203",video:"611882",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Psychotherapist%2520Mary%2520Jo%2520Rapini%2520answers%2520viewers%2527%2520questions.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_611882_1800.mp4?Expires=1664825968&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jEuyVPX-36pX4INSRS4QQNDLvgE",eventLabel:"Ask%20Mary%20Jo%20-%20Oct.%203%2C%202019-431316725",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/mary_jo_rapini&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fgood-day%2Fmorning-news%2Fmary-jo-rapini%2Fask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Oct 04 2019 02:45PM CDT she is no longer interested? </strong></p><p><strong>Hafese </strong></p><p>Hafese,</p><p>It's difficult, but when the one you love is struggling with outside influences and no longer is interested in building a relationship with you, you must let go. You can remain supportive and tell her you care about her but trying to convince her that she is making a mistake doesn't usually work out well. Take time and grieve the loss but use this experience to remind yourself that you can love someone again. When you find the right person, you will be one of those men willing to put the effort into creating a relationship you love. </p><p><strong>Hi Mary Jo, </strong></p><p><strong>How do I encourage my grown daughter to talk to her father about a boy she's in love with but knows he won't approve of? </strong></p><p><strong>Renea</strong></p><p>Renea,</p><p>Since your daughter is grown, she has a choice of who she tells about her boyfriend and when. If she knows her father won't approve, she may not want to face him with the news. If you're on good standing with your ex, you could check with her and see if she would be more comfortable with the two of you talking together with him.</p><p>The best scenario would be for her to rehearse what she is going to say and make a "date" with her dad over coffee or lunch where it is just the two of them. She should make it clear that she loves and trusts her father, which is why she wants him to know about her new boyfriend. Remind her to stay calm and, if the conversation turns negative, she should remind him that he taught her to love and love is not exclusive for a chosen few. Hopefully, her dad won't make a judgment until he meets her boyfriend and gets to know him.</p><p>Parents often don't realize how important it is that they do not abandon or estrange their child, especially if there is a divorce in the family. She needs both her mom and dad throughout her life. Disproving of someone your child loves because of a biased judgment on your part without getting to know the person adds additional conflict and turmoil in their relationship. More Mary Jo Rapini Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Great_sex_is_a_kiss_away_0_7682421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Great_sex_is_a_kiss_away_0_7682421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Great_sex_is_a_kiss_away_0_7682421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Great_sex_is_a_kiss_away_0_7682421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Building a great sex life is not rocket science. There are 10 things you can do to build a better sex life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Great sex is a kiss away</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:59AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As a therapist, I see clients every day wanting to know the secret to creating great sex in their marriage. The problem is they focus on the wrong things. Exotic trips, wealth, prestige at work, fame, and having adjusted kids won’t guarantee a healthy sex life. Sex and intimacy are delicate and can be enhanced by the couple’s ability to listen to each other, enjoy each other’s friendship, and share similar experiences. Experts in the field, as well the author of the book Normal Bar, have done extensive research looking at how couples from many countries rate their sex. </p><p>The results are surprisingly similar, and you don’t need to be a brain surgeon or a rocket scientist to create a great sex life with your partner. However, you do need to practice these 10 behaviors. It’s important to remember that no one is perfect, and you cannot expect yourself or your partner to practice these perfectly every day. </p><p>I believe in the benefits of therapy to help couples learn new ways of doing things to get along better and enrich their relationships and families. However, when it comes to great sex, it’s not that complicated. Keep it simple and sensual with everyday gestures and working out difficult situations together. Great sex is a by-product of intimacy. When your partner feels that you desire and want to be with them, they will have the desire to be with you in the bedroom.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-freezing-when-stressed-deleting-ex-s-photos-on-social-media" title="Ask Mary Jo: Freezing when stressed & deleting ex's photos on social media" data-articleId="430392171" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/26/Ask_Mary_Jo___Sept__26__2019_0_7677237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show anchor Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Freezing when stressed & deleting ex's photos on social media</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 12:49PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 01:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hey Mary Jo,</p><p>Sometimes I get so stressed with work, I freeze. How can I get ahead of that and possibly intervene?</p><p>Michelle</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/5-posts-to-avoid-on-social-media-during-a-divorce" title="5 posts to avoid on social media during a divorce" data-articleId="429963462" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/23/5_posts_to_avoid_on_social_media_during__0_7671913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 posts to avoid on social media during a divorce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 09:24AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 23 2019 11:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Divorces are painful, and the people going through them are confused, angry, frustrated, and overwhelmed. You’re on a roller coaster of feelings and posting how you feel on social media about your divorce or your ex is never a good idea. You may feel as though the people seeing it are your friends, but many people reading your tragic details are not true friends, and nothing is perfectly private on social media. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media posts are often used as evidence during a divorce. If you have older children and they see the posts, it will hurt them deeply even if they understand why you said what you did.</p><p>Humans need connection, and when you’re going through a divorce, your need for connection and validation may lead you to use social media even more. Therefore, it’s important to think before you post. Vice President Mike Pence is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry Most Recent https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="dichohecho&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hackers holding website access for ransom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Exonerated&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;formerly&#x20;Central&#x20;Park&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;wrongfully&#x20;convicted&#x20;of&#x20;raping&#x20;a&#x20;jogger&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/houston-astros-take-down-the-tampa-bay-rays-in-alds-game-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose&#x20;Altuve&#x20;&#x23;27&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;Josh&#x20;Reddick&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;two-run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;in&#x20;game&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;American&#x20;League&#x20;Division&#x20;Series&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Confederate&#x20;flag&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;grass&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 