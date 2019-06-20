< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out By Mary Jo Rapini
Posted Jun 20 2019 01:24PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 01:13PM CDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 01:37PM CDT Liz</strong></p> <p>Liz, sometimes there is little you can do to help a friend make better choices. We choose people who we feel are at our level and if she continually chooses people that aren’t good for her that may be reflective of how she feels about herself. These suggestions may help her see herself in a more positive light and although she may not follow your advice she’ll know you care.</p> <ol> <li><strong>Express your true feelings to your friend.</strong> Talk to your friend one on one in a private setting. Don’t attack her, but do be honest about what you see.</li> <li><strong>Validate all of her amazing qualities.</strong> She’s your friend for a reason, if you think she deserves better tell her so, and explain why.</li> <li><strong>Assure her that you’re there no matter what.</strong> She needs to know you aren’t trying to manipulate her so reassure her that you love her no matter what.</li> <li><strong>Don’t judge her, if she chooses to stay with him she obviously sees things in him that you don’t.</strong></li> <li><strong>Know you’re not in control of who she chooses.</strong> As a good friend it’s important to remember, you cannot control who your friend dates or ends up with.</li> <li><strong>If and when the relationship ends, be present for her.</strong> You want your friend to be honest with you and not keep important information from you. Keep the focus on what will best for her, don’t waste energy talking about her ex.</li> </ol> <p><strong>Hi Mary Jo, We recently adopted my niece from my sister who couldn’t keep them. Lately she is acting out. What do you suggest? Tywana</strong></p> <p>Tywana, if the acting out is acute take her to your pediatrician and have her evaluated. Sometimes medical concerns, such as stomach upset, migraines or sensory problems that may have been overlooked in the past begin to worsen when a child is facing a stressful situation such as this transition. Also, consider these reasons she may be acting out and address them with a mental health counselor.</p> <ol> <li><strong>She may be acting out because she’s afraid. </strong>Giving her time to calm down before talking about her behavior will help her feel safer and more connected with you.</li> <li><strong>She may feel unlovable and try to prove it by acting that way.</strong> Sometimes children blame themselves for parent’s reasons for not being able to keep them. Reassure her that she is loved, and express your love in words and actions as much as possible.</li> <li><strong>She may feel confused and not feel as if she fits in. </strong>When a child is taken out of their home they don’t see the same people as they use to on a daily or weekly routine. She may be reacting to that loss as well as feeling lonely. Allowing her to call old friends and relatives can help her feel more accepted.</li> <li><strong>Flash backs of being neglected or abandoned by adults.</strong> Children can’t always express what they saw or how they felt, but their feelings are deep. Be consistent and have a schedule your child can follow. When they see consistency on your part and that you stick with and follow the schedule they learn they can trust you. It helps them work through feelings of abandonment from the past.</li> <li><strong>If she ever witnessed trauma she may not have all the details, but she will react.</strong> If you’re seeing melt downs, anger out bursts or depression make note of what events triggered the behavior. If you can identify what triggers the outbursts you’ll have more ability to eliminate or reduce the negative behavior.</li> </ol> <p><strong>Every child experiences the transition of being adopted differently.</strong> Allowing your niece to grieve without feeling rejected will help her adjust and learn what real love looks and feels like. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var More Mary Jo Rapini Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/5_ways_to_steam_up_summer_sex_0_7413275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/5_ways_to_steam_up_summer_sex_0_7413275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/5_ways_to_steam_up_summer_sex_0_7413275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/5_ways_to_steam_up_summer_sex_0_7413275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pyschotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Jose Grinan and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 ways to steam up summer sex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:28AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Feeling bored in the bedroom? Summer is the perfect time to spice things up. An active and fulfilling sex life improves your overall emotional and physical health. It reduces stress, improves sleep, and promotes cardiovascular health. Incorporating one or two of these behaviors and reinvesting in keeping your summer romantic will change the mood around your house.</p><p>It all begins with communication. Couples who talk about improving their sexuality and intimacy improve their sex life and intimacy.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-helping-dad-stay-healthy-being-significant-in-kids-lives" title="Ask Mary Jo: Helping dad stay healthy & being significant in kids' lives" data-articleId="412501693" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/Ask_Mary_Jo__Helping_dad_stay_healthy____0_7393612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/Ask_Mary_Jo__Helping_dad_stay_healthy____0_7393612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/Ask_Mary_Jo__Helping_dad_stay_healthy____0_7393612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/Ask_Mary_Jo__Helping_dad_stay_healthy____0_7393612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/Ask_Mary_Jo__Helping_dad_stay_healthy____0_7393612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson and Sally MacDonald" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ask Mary Jo: Helping dad stay healthy & being significant in kids' lives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hi Mary Jo,</p><p>I am in health and fitness, and I want to know how I can get my dad to take my health advice because I really care about him and want him to live as long as he can.</p><p>Simone</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/4-things-kids-need-to-hear-from-dad" title="4 things kids need to hear from dad" data-articleId="411794995" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/4_things_kids_need_to_hear_from_dad_0_7369888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Psychotherapist Mary Jo Rapini with Houston's Morning Show Anchor Melissa Wilson" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>4 things kids need to hear from dad</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mary Jo Rapini</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 11:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dads are so important in their child’s life. One of the biggest emotional losses for a child regardless of age is the loss of their dad. It doesn’t matter how old you are when it happens. You feel as though a part of you is gone. If you grew up with an absent dad or one who never cared, the grief can be worse. Knowing you’ll never hear what you always needed to hear leaves a void in your life that you constantly try to fill but never really can.</p><p>If you’re a father celebrating Father’s Day with your children, take time and reflect on what you say to your kids. Consider how you discipline them and what you value most. Kids know they’re loved by the time and effort you put into raising them. They’re as sensitive to your body language as they are to your words.</p><p>Life is busy, but nothing should keep you so busy that you don’t take time for your children. Abandoning them physically or emotionally leaves a scar that never heals for them. Below are four things your child needs to hear AND see you say:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-help-friend-aim-higher-when-dating-help-adopted-child-who-s-acting-out"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-13h34m39s243_1561055686067_7424995_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-20-13h34m39s243_1561055686067.png"/> </figure> <h3>Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/white-deer-spotted-in-prince-george-s-county"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_20190620141709-401720"/> </figure> <h3>White deer spotted in Prince George's County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/typhoon-texas-participates-in-world-s-largest-swimming-lesson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524_7424301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="818474841C0E410DBBDF60004B863EFB_1561040477524.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Typhoon Texas participates in World's Largest Swimming Lesson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/supreme-court-says-bladensburg-peace-cross-can-continue-to-stand"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/25/peace_cross_1508968878448_4407931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A photo shows the Peace Cross standing in Bladensburg, Maryland." title="Peace Cross-401720"/> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-13h34m39s243_1561055686067_7424995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-13h34m39s243_1561055686067_7424995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-13h34m39s243_1561055686067_7424995_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-13h34m39s243_1561055686067_7424995_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ask Mary Jo: Help friend aim higher when dating & help adopted child who's acting out</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-investigating-deadly-shooting-in-aldine" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-12h57m10s17_1561053503184_7424976_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-12h57m10s17_1561053503184_7424976_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-12h57m10s17_1561053503184_7424976_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-12h57m10s17_1561053503184_7424976_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-12h57m10s17_1561053503184_7424976_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Aldine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/federal-charges-filed-against-man-in-rice-football-player-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-11h37m09s140_1561048714851_7424722_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stuart&#x20;Mouchantaf" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal charges filed against man in Rice football player's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/white-deer-spotted-in-prince-george-s-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Rare_albino_deer_spotted_in_Brandywine___0_7424151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White deer spotted in Prince George's County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/massive-12-foot-alligator-found-crossing-florida-highway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/gator%20photo_1561039467282.png_7422895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/gator%20photo_1561039467282.png_7422895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/gator%20photo_1561039467282.png_7422895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/gator%20photo_1561039467282.png_7422895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/gator%20photo_1561039467282.png_7422895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Vaughan&#x20;Gators&#x2c;&#x20;LLC" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Massive 12-foot alligator found crossing Florida highway</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 